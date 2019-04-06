FIRST TEAM
(Alphabetical order)
￼CARSON ARENZ, jr., Onalaska
AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. … Averaged 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for a team that only lost conference games to state-qualifying Central. ... A good perimeter shooter (42-for-110 on 3-pointers) and tough to keep away from the basket. ... Shot 51.6 percent overall. ... Scored a season-high 26 points in wins over Logan and Sparta, hitting five 3s in the win over the Rangers. ... Made 84.3 percent of his free throws (70 of 83).
￼JOHNNY DAVIS, jr., Central
AP all-state first team (unanimous), WBCA all-state (unanimous), MVC Player of the Year. ... Led Red Raiders to their fourth straight WIAA Division 2 state tournament. ... Averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as Central won the MVC. … Shot 60.1 percent (241-for-401) from the floor and 80.8 percent (122-for-151) on free throws. ... Averaged 28 points in two regular-season wins over rival Onalaska (20-5). ... Has scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, UNLV and others.
￼JORDAN DAVIS, jr., Central
WBCA all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. ... Here for his defense as much as anything he does on the court. ... Averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game. ... Always received tough defensive assignment and did well in big games. ... Scored more than 20 points in four games and made team-high 52 3-pointers. ... Has scholarship offers from UW-Milwaukee and UW-Green Bay.
￼NOAH KING, jr., Caledonia
All-Three Rivers first team. ... Averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals for the Warriors. ... Enters his senior season with 1,921 career points. ... Scored 31 points in season-ending loss to St. Charles in section semifinals. ... Had 20 points in a loss to eventual state champ Minnehaha Academy and 17 in a loss to state runner-up Minneapolis North. ... Has scholarship offer from South Dakota State University.
￼BENNETT LOERSCH, sr., Onalaska Luther
Coulee Conference’s player of the year. ... Averaged 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game to go with 70 blocked shots. ... Shot 53.5 percent from the floor and averaged 2.0 assists per game. ... Finished as the Knights’ career leader in games played (980), points scored (1,441), rebounds (842) and blocked shots (242).
￼GRANT MANKE, jr., Bangor
AP All-State honorable mention, WBCA all-state, Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year. ... Averaged 23.5 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in leading the Cardinals to a conference title and second straight Division 5 state tournament. ... Shot 66.8 percent from the floor (251 of 376). ... Averaged 25.5 points and 15.5 rebounds over final 10 games of the season. ... Grabbed at least 18 rebounds in a game six times and scored a season-high 36 points twice.
￼NOAH PARCHER, sr., Central
AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. … Averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Red Raiders (24-3), who won the MVC and played in the Division 2 state tournament. ... Had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists while making all three of his 3-pointers in semifinal overtime loss to Milwaukee Washington. ... Shot 55.7 percent from the floor and made made 40.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. ... Averaged 18.3 ppg in final 6 games.
￼LUKE SCHWARTZHOFF, jr., La Crescent
All-Three Rivers Conference first team. ... Averaged 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for a team that went 21-8 after winning 15 games the season before and one the year before that. ... Shot 53 percent from the floor (173-for-324) and blocked 32 shots. ... Averaged 19.2 ppg over the last nine games and scored at least 20 eight times throughout the season. ... Made 31 of 85 attempts from the 3-point line.
￼TYRELL STUTTLEY, jr., Onalaska
AP all-state honorable mention and All-MVC first team. ... Averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. … Shot 61 percent from the floor (147-for-241). … Held his own on the court three times with Central by scoring 54 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. … Also had 13 points and 11 rebounds against Minnehaha Academy, Minnesota’s Class AA state champion. … A very good defender in the post and a player developing an outside game.
￼TERRANCE THOMPSON, jr., Central
All-MVC second team. ... Was a much bigger contributor than his averages of 7.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. ... Made it difficult for any opponent to score in the paint with his ability to defend. ... Also an effective defender on the perimeter and better shooter from the perimeter than he has ever been. ... Had 8 points and 10 rebounds in state semifinal loss to Milwaukee Washington. ... Has scholarship offers from UW-Milwaukee, UW-Green Bay and DePaul.
HONORABLE MENTION
(Alphabetical order)
Malachi Athnos, sr., West Salem; Riggin Beck, sr., De Soto; Emery Byus, sr., Onalaska Luther; Connor Christopherson, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Ryan Daines, sr., Westby; Hunter Davis, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Trenton Foreman, sr., West Salem; Jimmy Gillespie, sr., Holmen; Kristt Hilden, jr., Cashton; Thomas Kiesau, sr., La Crescent; Eli King, fr., Caledonia.
Mason Kramer, jr., Prairie du Chien; Zane Langrehr, so., Bangor; Gavin McGrath, so., Onalaska; Brandon Merfeld, sr., Aquinas; Jimmy Polenz, sr., Melrose-Mindoro.
Sawyer Schmidt, so., G-E-T; Kyle Steien, so., Blair-Taylor; Zach Todd, jr., La Crescent; Matt Waldera, so., Blair-Taylor; Isaiah Zink, sr., De Soto.
—Todd Sommerfeldt