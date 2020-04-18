All-Tribune boys basketball: Johnny Davis is player of the year

Johnny Davis isn’t immune to making mistakes on the basketball court.
He’s going to lose control of the ball or miss a shot or not be able to get his hands on a rebound at some point.
But after it happens, it’s over. It isn’t revisited.
The Central High School senior’s intensity stands out to anyone watching him play, but it nearly always leads to a positive reaction to those few bad moments.
“He had a play against Onalaska (in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal) where he dribbled into the lane and turned the ball over,” Johnny’s dad, Mark, said. “He made a bad pass and turned it over.
“The ball went the other way,and (Onalaska) missed a layup, and Johnny was there to get the rebound. You can’t teach that, and that’s the way Johnny plays.”
That will go a long way in Johnny’s ability to become an impact player at the University of Wisconsin.
Athleticism, talent and commitment have all played their roles in the kind of player he has become over the last 10 years, but the intensity and competitive nature Johnny displayed during four seasons at Central can be difference-makers moving forward.
After averaging 27.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game as a senior and scoring 2,158 points and grabbing 775 rebounds while playing 106 games — career averages of 20.4 ppg and 7.3 rpg — the 6-foot-5 guard/forward has been selected as the Tribune’s player of the year for a second straight time.
Johnny lived up to the hype upon his arrival as a freshman and helped the Red Raiders (20-5) qualify for three Division 2 state tournaments and advance to this year’s sectional final before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He didn’t get closure to his senior season, but Johnny is ready to shift his focus to Madison after taking care of what sits at the top of his to-do list.
“The most important thing right now is school, so I’m making sure I complete everything I have to do every day,” said Johnny, who helped Central win a state championship as a freshman and was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball and The Associated Press’ player of the year as a senior. “I’m also outside getting up shots and doing some ball-handling to make sure I’m ready for college.”
It’s a stage far down the path that began with competitive basketball in third grade and the realization that something like this could happen a few years later.
“It was sixth grade, when they joined the Playground Warriors (AAU program),” Mark said of Johnny and his brother, Jordan. “They were playing with (Duke commit) Jalen Johnson, Jake Buchanan from Kimberly and a lot of the best players in the state of Wisconsin. (Virginia’s) Reece Beekman and (Georgetown’s) Jamari Sibley. And they were holding their own.
“When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. Now, we have to take this game very seriously.’”
That was both an exciting and scary realization for Mark, who progressed through the world of big-time basketball when he was younger and eventually played in the NBA.
So Johnny continued to follow the four rules of basketball that Mark gave them to see where he could take his game.
“There were four general rules he had for us,” Johnny said. “The first was to play defense without fouling. The second was to rebound.
“Next was to be aggressive on offense without turning the ball over, and the last was to have fun while we were playing.”
Baseball, for example, wasn’t much fun, and the Davis brothers stopped playing that. Basketball and football, however, have always been passions with Johnny as a quarterback and Jordan as a receiver.
Johnny can assure everyone he has plenty of fun playing basketball, even when his intensity and competitiveness are carrying him. He wouldn’t keep playing if he wasn’t, and he expects things to become more enjoyable once he transitions to the Big Ten Conference.
He got a bit of a taste about what he will be up against years ago when he and his brother would participate in two-on-two games against the likes of Bailey Kale, Kobe King and older cousin Tre Davis. Johnny and Jordan later teamed up with Kale and King to win a state title, but they were three years younger than the other three when they played ball in the yard.
“Yeah, we had a lot of games against Bailey and Tre,” Johnny said. “They were really rough, I can say that. It was pure street ball. They were older than us and more physical, but we kept battling.”
Sometimes the games wouldn’t even end.
“They would talk a lot of trash to Johnny and Jordan,” said Mark, who watched to see how his sons were doing. “They were all so competitive, and there were times I’d have to step in and stop the game because it felt like there might be a fight coming up or something like that.”
But having people like Tre around also showed the support group Johnny has been surrounded by throughout this part of his journey.
Cousins Jenna, Jazzy and Jojo Davis and Keenan Hass all played basketball at Logan this season, and Johnny said he tried to see them play as much as possible. His cousins at Logan also make the trips to Central games when possible.
“It’s always good to be able to watch my cousins compete, whether they win or lose,” Johnny said. “It’s important to us to be together.
“It’s a little harder in season, but when we aren’t, there’s a lot of texting between all of us to go get something to eat or do something together.”
They have a group chat to share interactions and have played some pretty competitive card games of Uno. But having each other around has played a significant role in each of their lives to this point.
Johnny’s life changes soon because he will take his earned spot on a stage bigger than any other he has called home. It will present new challenges and require him to better than he’s ever been on a basketball court.
He’ll need a better perimeter shot and be ready to defend and rebound against bigger and stronger opponents in every game he plays. But anyone who has seen Johnny plays can see that he tackles challenges on a very personal level.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” he said, “but I’m ready for it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!