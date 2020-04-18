All-Tribune boys basketball: Johnny Davis is player of the year

“Yeah, we had a lot of games against Bailey and Tre,” Johnny said. “They were really rough, I can say that. It was pure street ball. They were older than us and more physical, but we kept battling.”

Sometimes the games wouldn’t even end.

“They would talk a lot of trash to Johnny and Jordan,” said Mark, who watched to see how his sons were doing. “They were all so competitive, and there were times I’d have to step in and stop the game because it felt like there might be a fight coming up or something like that.”

But having people like Tre around also showed the support group Johnny has been surrounded by throughout this part of his journey.

Cousins Jenna, Jazzy and Jojo Davis and Keenan Hass all played basketball at Logan this season, and Johnny said he tried to see them play as much as possible. His cousins at Logan also make the trips to Central games when possible.

“It’s always good to be able to watch my cousins compete, whether they win or lose,” Johnny said. “It’s important to us to be together.

“It’s a little harder in season, but when we aren’t, there’s a lot of texting between all of us to go get something to eat or do something together.”