Johnny Davis began practicing with the Central High School boys basketball team last November a full year removed from his role with the team’s supporting cast.
He was once a freshman blasting the defensive holes created by attention being given to teammates Kobe King and Bailey Kale and making the most of the opportunities he was given as the Red Raiders won a WIAA Division 2 state championship.
Opponents had to focus on Davis as a sophomore, and he had to learn on the fly about becoming a leader. Another state tournament followed, although this one ended with a loss in the semifinals.
But here Davis was a junior and staring at expectations that skyrocketed through the roof. This was going to be the season for Davis to explode as a player completely comfortable in his role.
That’s exactly what the 6-foot-5 forward managed to do in leading Central to a 24-3 record, a fourth straight MVC championship and fourth consecutive state tournament.
And Davis has been selected as the Tribune’s boys basketball player of the year for the way in which he did it.
“Last year, I think we knew what we had as a team and knew what we had in Johnny, and I think we turned out to be better than some people thought we would be,” Fergot said of his team’s run to the state semifinals when Davis was a sophomore. “This year, the target was on our back and on Johnny’s back, and I know he had (personal) expectations, but I would think he met and probably exceeded those.”
Davis also played big in big games with his performance in a 72-71 overtime loss to Milwaukee Washington in the state semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison. He was a machine that day offensively and defensively, and the crowd took notice with calls for the Central junior to continue his basketball career as a Badger after graduating next spring.
Davis smiled when told about the chants of “Come to Wisconsin!” whenever he made a big play against the Purgolders, and that is certainly a bright spot from a tough day that included losing to the same team for the second year in a row.
“We got there again and lost to the exact same team, so that’s tough,” said Davis, who scored 31 points and pulled down eight rebounds against Washington. “It was pretty quiet after that game.”
But the game provided Davis the chance at showing a big crowd just where he is as a player against a team with a handful of Division I prospects. Davis is one of those, too, and a surprisingly short list of scholarship offers grew last week with invitations from West Virginia and Minnesota to join their programs.
Wisconsin has also offered, and so have UNLV, Northern Iowa, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Green Bay. That list should grow significantly if the season he just completed is followed up by a big AAU season with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors.
“I am a little surprised it’s taken this long for more schools to get involved (with Davis’ recruiting),” Fergot said. “We see him everyday and know how good he is, and he’s done nothing but improve since he got here.
“Wisconsin was right to get on him right away, and I’m not sure what other schools didn’t see that Wisconsin saw early on.”
Davis demonstrated the ability to play all aspects of the game on a higher level than ever before.
He continued to dominate as a scorer and rebounder, but Davis also moved the ball around the floor better and had 65 assists. He shot well from the perimeter (17-for-41 from the 3-point line) when the shot was there but did most of his damage under the hoop and out on fast breaks.
Davis, who said he has had increased contact with Final Four teams Texas Tech and Virginia recently, is the best finisher around at the basket, and his rebounding ability both kept Central possessions alive and triggered plenty of fast-break opportunities.
“He averaged nine rebounds a game this year, but you also have to consider the other good rebounders on his team,” Fergot said. “Terrance (Thompson) is a great rebounder, too, and we had some very good rebounding guards, so they are all going after the ball.
“Johnny has that knack, the ability to see the angle of where the ball is coming off the rim and knowing how to get to it. There were times I watched him on film and had to ask myself how he knew the ball was going that way because I didn’t see it.”
Davis, who also excelled as a defensive player all season, is adding to his training by joining Central’s track and field team as a jumper.
He said he will tackle the high jump, long jump and triple jump this spring for extra workouts during the early portion of his AAU season.
“My dad (Mark) told me and Jordan that we should go out for track, and it’s something to keep us in shape,” Davis said. “We watched Kobe (King) do it, and it made him a lot more explosive.
“We could see how it helped him.”
King, who averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while competing as a redshirt freshman this season, gave the high jump a try while a senior at Central. He ended his season with a fifth-place state finish in Division 1.
And then there is the football aspect of the Davis recruiting story. He has passed for more than 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns the last two seasons as Central’s quarterback, and his accuracy, arm strength and ability to run have opened the eyes of Big Ten schools like Wisconsin and Michigan State.
While a likely basketball player on the next level, Davis hasn’t closed the door on football, and who knows what another strong season in that sport could do for his future?
Regardless, Davis has already given himself some good options, and he should only get more in the future.