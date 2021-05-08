All-Tribune boys basketball: Onalaska's Gavin McGrath named player of the year

Gavin McGrath is very realistic about his abilities as a basketball player.
The Onalaska High School senior is very proud of the progress he has made since sharpening his focus on the sport four years ago.
McGrath has worked hard to find ways to best use his 6-foot-10, 200-pound frame on the court and help the Hilltoppers win games. His confidence has grown while he’s become a stronger presence in the paint, become more comfortable with how to defend and improved his perimeter shot.
The University of North Dakota commit also understands that the process of becoming a contributor on the Division I level is just getting started.
“I still have a lot to do to be ready to play (at North Dakota),” said McGrath, who has been selected as the Tribune’s boys basketball player of the year. “I’m going to redshirt, and I think that’s something I need to do.
“I have to muscle up and do some other things to become an effective player on that level.”
McGrath averaged 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 66.9% from the floor for a 19-1 team that didn’t lose until the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. He led the Hilltoppers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots with 39.
While his height certainly helped, there was no better rim protector in the Coulee Region than McGrath. And that might have been the biggest factor in Onalaska becoming such a defensive powerhouse all season.
The Hilltoppers allowed four teams to score more than 50 points all season and held eight below 40.
They famously limited an explosive Menomonee Falls team — one that won 17 games and averaged 73 points per game — in a 48-43 victory during the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center and absolutely shut down Rice Lake 49-23 in a sectional championship game the Warriors led 14-9 in the first half.
Onalaska enjoyed success by pressuring the ball, but it was afforded the luxury of being able to defend as aggressively as it desired on the perimeter because McGrath was always there on the back end.
He’d been there since joining the varsity as a freshman, but McGrath’s presence grew by the game throughout his career, and that didn’t happen by chance. Of course being 6-10 makes it easier to block and change shots, but a lot goes into being able to do it consistently and stay out of foul trouble while doing it.
“A lot of it is positioning,” said McGrath, who was 6 feet tall the summer after sixth grade and 6-6 less than two years later. “You have to be able to be in the right place at the right time, and that’s something you learn while you play.
“You have to be able to guard your man and still be able to help alter the shot of someone else if you can’t block it. That takes time playing the game. It isn’t something you do with drills, it’s something you get through playing games.”
One of the first things McGrath has to do is get stronger.
The goal, he said, is to get to 240 pounds. That would allow him to hold his own in the paint and still be able to move the way he needs to defensively to protect the rim. He said he’ll also need better hands at the next level.
He will join the Fighting Hawks shortly after graduating from Onalaska later this month and start to intensify his workouts. McGrath has spent a lot of time working out alone since the season ended but said that he has plans to work with some other people before making the trip to Grand Forks.
That means most of his recent focus is on trying to become a better shooter, which is something any college teams wants. McGrath made 7 of 16 3-point attempts (43.8%) as a senior and 7 of 19 attempts (36.8%) as a junior, so the ability to score from the outside is there.
“I have friends with a half-court gym in there house, and I can go over there, or I can go to the Y,” McGrath said. “I’m trying to do a lot of skill work because my ball-handling needs to improve, and I’m working on my shooting.
“That’s something I have to be better at, too.”
