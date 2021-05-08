All-Tribune boys basketball: Onalaska's Gavin McGrath named player of the year

The Hilltoppers allowed four teams to score more than 50 points all season and held eight below 40.

They famously limited an explosive Menomonee Falls team — one that won 17 games and averaged 73 points per game — in a 48-43 victory during the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center and absolutely shut down Rice Lake 49-23 in a sectional championship game the Warriors led 14-9 in the first half.

Onalaska enjoyed success by pressuring the ball, but it was afforded the luxury of being able to defend as aggressively as it desired on the perimeter because McGrath was always there on the back end.

He’d been there since joining the varsity as a freshman, but McGrath’s presence grew by the game throughout his career, and that didn’t happen by chance. Of course being 6-10 makes it easier to block and change shots, but a lot goes into being able to do it consistently and stay out of foul trouble while doing it.

“A lot of it is positioning,” said McGrath, who was 6 feet tall the summer after sixth grade and 6-6 less than two years later. “You have to be able to be in the right place at the right time, and that’s something you learn while you play.