All-Tribune boys basketball: The first team

(Alphabetical order)
JOHNNY DAVIS, sr., Central
AP all-state player of the year, WBCA’s Mr. Basketball, MVC Player of the Year. … Led Red Raiders to their fifth straight WIAA Division 2 sectional final. … Leaves Central as the program’s leading scorer with 2,158 career points. … Averaged 27.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 58 percent from the floor, including 30-of-70 (42.9 percent) from 3. … Scored at least 15 points each game and had nine games with at least 30 points. … Scored 44 points in a win over Logan and 42 in a loss to Minnehaha Academy (Minn.). … Committed to Wisconsin.
JORDAN DAVIS, sr., Central
AP all-state third team, All-MVC first team. … Averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists while always drawing tough defensive assignments and running the Red Raiders’ offense. … Shot 33 percent from 3 (34-of-102) and finished with 1,101 career points. … Committed to Wisconsin.
ELI KING, so., Caledonia
All-Three Rivers Conference honors. … Athletic guard who scored 16.2 points per game and shot 63 percent from the floor. … Averaged 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. … Enters his junior year already a 1,000-point scorer.
NOAH KING, sr., Caledonia
AP all-state third team. … All-Three Rivers Conference honors. … Efficient scorer who averaged 22.7 points per game and shot 38 percent from beyond the arc. … Tallied 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. … Played well in big games, posting 30 points against Waseca and 23 points against Minnehaha. … Leaves Caledonia as the program’s leading scorer with 2,575 career points. … Committed to Kirkwood Community College.
TYRELL STUTTLEY, sr., Onalaska
AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. … Had team-highs with 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Hilltoppers, who were ranked first in Division 2 for much of the year and had only one regular-season loss. … Shot 57.3 percent from the floor and scored at least 20 points in four games, including a season-high 24 in a win over Kaukauna. … Established himself as one of the area’s top defenders. … Eclipsed 1,000 career points in win over Sparta. … Committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.
