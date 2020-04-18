All-Tribune boys basketball: The first team

NOAH KING, sr., Caledonia

AP all-state third team. … All-Three Rivers Conference honors. … Efficient scorer who averaged 22.7 points per game and shot 38 percent from beyond the arc. … Tallied 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. … Played well in big games, posting 30 points against Waseca and 23 points against Minnehaha. … Leaves Caledonia as the program’s leading scorer with 2,575 career points. … Committed to Kirkwood Community College.

TYRELL STUTTLEY, sr., Onalaska

AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. … Had team-highs with 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Hilltoppers, who were ranked first in Division 2 for much of the year and had only one regular-season loss. … Shot 57.3 percent from the floor and scored at least 20 points in four games, including a season-high 24 in a win over Kaukauna. … Established himself as one of the area’s top defenders. … Eclipsed 1,000 career points in win over Sparta. … Committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.