All-Tribune boys basketball: The second, third and fourth teams and honorable mention

SECOND TEAM
CARSON ARENZ, sr., Onalaska
AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. … Averaged 13.3 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting from the floor and grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game. … Potent perimeter shooter, hitting a team-high 58 3-pointers on 130 attempts (44.6 percent). … Tied a season-high with 22 points, including five 3s, in a win over Central. … Committed to Winona State.
JACKSUN HAMILTON, sr., Logan
All-MVC second team. … Averaged a double-double with 19.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. … Scored at least 20 points in 10 games, including 36 in a loss to Eau Claire Memorial. … Showed ability to score inside and off the dribble with combination of height, length and quickness.
SAM KICK, jr., Onalaska
All-MVC first team. … Averaged 9.4 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting. … Often tasked with tough defensive assignments and could score off the dribble and from beyond the arc. … Shot 25-of-71 (35.2 percent) from 3. … Scored at least 10 points in 12 games, including 12.5 ppg in two wins over Central. … Scored a season-high 17 points twice.
GRANT MANKE, sr., Bangor
AP all-state honorable mention, Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year. … Led the Cardinals, who suffered just one regular-season loss and won their conference, in points per game (22.7), rebounds per game (12.9), steals per game (1.5) and blocks per game (1.3). … Shot a blistering 73.9 percent from the floor. … Scored at least 25 points in 10 games, including four games with at least 30 points. … Scored a season-high 37 points in a win over Cashton. … Committed to Winona State to play football.
TERRANCE THOMPSON, sr., Central
AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC second team. … Averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. … Shot 55.3 percent from the floor and was 17-of-36 (47.2 percent) from 3. … Registered back-to-back double-doubles to start postseason play. … Scored at least 20 points in three games. … Finished career with 1,004 points.
THIRD TEAM
GRANT BEIRNE, sr., G-E-T
AP all-state honorable mention, Coulee Conference Athlete of the Year. … Scored a team-high 23.1 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting to go along with team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. … Scored at least 25 points in nine games, including five games with at least 30 points. … Scored a season-high 36 points in a win over West Salem.
MASON KRAMER, sr., Prairie du Chien
AP all-state honorable mention, SWC Player of the Year. … Scored a team-high 22.2 points per game for the Blackhawks, who finished second in their conference. … Led team with 52 made 3-pointers while shooting 30.6 percent from deep (52-of-170).
LUKE SCHWARTZHOFF, sr., La Crescent-Hokah
All-Three Rivers Conference honors. … Averaged 17.8 points per game on 61 percent shooting from the floor, including 46 percent from 3. … Grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game. … Finished with 1,451 career points. … Committed to UW-La Crosse.
ZACH TODD, sr., La Crescent-Hokah
All-Three River Conference honors. … Averaged 17.3 points per game on 59 percent shooting from the floor to go with 8.2 rebounds per game. … Finished with 1,206 career points. … Committed to UW-Eau Claire.
MATT WALDERA, jr., Blair-Taylor
All-Dairyland Conference first team. … Averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while totaling 73 blocks for the Wildcats, who advanced to a Division 5 sectional final. … Enters his senior year with 1,047 career points.
FOURTH TEAM
ELLIOT BIRD, sr., Black River Falls
All-Coulee Conference first team. … Led the Tigers in scoring (17 ppg), rebounding (7.7 rpg), assists (3.2 apg) and steals (2.8 spg). … Also made a team-high 39 3-pointers while shooting 50.6 percent from beyond the arc. … Posted six double-doubles. … Registered a triple-double in a win over Arcadia with 14 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
DUSTIN DEROUSSEAU, so., Tomah
All-MVC second team. … Led the Timberwolves in scoring with 12.5 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting. … Added 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
KRISTT HILDEN, sr., Cashton
All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first team. … Averaged 20 points per game and finished his career with more than 1,000 points.
ZANE LANGREHR, jr., Bangor
All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first team. … Averaged 14.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting to go along with a team-high 5.3 assists. … Led the Cardinals with 53 made 3-pointers while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. … Dished out at least five assists in 17 games, including a season-high nine assists three times.
SAWYER SCHMIDT, sr., G-E-T
All-Coulee Conference first team. … Averaged 14.9 points per game while leading the Red Hawks in assists (6.3 apg) and steals (2.8 spg). … Grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game, good for second best on the team.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jay Arzt, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Trey Cowley, fr., Black River Falls; Josh Dyer, sr., Prairie du Chien; Charlie Ella, sr., Tomah; Jhakai Funches, sr., Logan; Josh Hauser, sr., West Salem; Austin Klug, jr., Caledonia; David Lattos, sr., West Salem; Dakota Mannel, sr., Onalaska; Joey McNamara, sr., Onalaska Luther; Tristan McRoberts, so., Melrose-Mindoro; Quinn Miskowski, so., Aquinas; Kaden Pedretti, sr., De Soto; Isaac Petersen, sr., La Crescent-Hokah; Sam Privet, jr., Caledonia; Brandon Stadtler, sr., Onalaska Luther; Kyle Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor; Floyd Thomas, sr., Logan Cameron Weber, sr., Holmen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!