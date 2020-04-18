All-Tribune boys basketball: The second, third and fourth teams and honorable mention

AP all-state honorable mention, Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year. … Led the Cardinals, who suffered just one regular-season loss and won their conference, in points per game (22.7), rebounds per game (12.9), steals per game (1.5) and blocks per game (1.3). … Shot a blistering 73.9 percent from the floor. … Scored at least 25 points in 10 games, including four games with at least 30 points. … Scored a season-high 37 points in a win over Cashton. … Committed to Winona State to play football.

TERRANCE THOMPSON, sr., Central

AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC second team. … Averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. … Shot 55.3 percent from the floor and was 17-of-36 (47.2 percent) from 3. … Registered back-to-back double-doubles to start postseason play. … Scored at least 20 points in three games. … Finished career with 1,004 points.

THIRD TEAM

GRANT BEIRNE, sr., G-E-T