All-Tribune boys basketball: The teams

FIRST TEAM (Alphabetical order) VICTOR DESMOND, sr., 6-7, F, Onalaska
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention. … Committed to play at Division II Black Hills State University. … Versatile defender and explosive off the dribble. … Helped guide the Hilltoppers to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. … Averaged 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor. … Scored in double figures in 15 of Onalaska’s 20 games, including 18 points in a win over Tomah on Feb. 8, which tied a career-high. … Also grabbed 11 rebounds in that win over the Timberwolves for his lone double-double of the season.
DEVON FIELDING, jr., 6-1, G, Central
Stepped into an expanded role and led the RiverHawks with 17 points per game. … Strong shooter from beyond the arc who can also finish in the paint. … Scored at least 20 points in three games of Central’s 10 games, including a career-high 23 points in a win over Sparta. … Added seven rebounds and 3 steals per game for the RiverHawks, whose only losses were to Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North; the latter won a WIAA Division 1 regional.
SAM KICK, sr., 6-3, G, Onalaska
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention. … Committed to play at UW-La Crosse. … Excellent perimeter defender and efficient point guard who helped the Hilltoppers qualify for the WIAA Division 2 state title game. … Averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor. … Dished out a team-high 3.8 assists per game against 2.0 turnovers per game. … Scored in double figures in nine games, including a career-high 18 points in a win over Stoughton. … Had at least four assists in 12 games, including six or more in four games.
AUSTIN KLUG, sr., 6-5, G, Caledonia
Powerful guard with a smooth shooting stroke and touch inside. … Averaged 14 points per game for a balanced Warriors team that qualified for its second straight MSHSL state tournament. … Was a key piece down the stretch and scored 17 points in the state quarterfinals, 14 in the semifinals and 25 in the championship. … Added 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
GAVIN MCGRATH, sr., 6-11, C, Onalaska
AP All-State High Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 2 All-State. … Committed to the University of North Dakota. … Elite rim protector who was key on both ends of the floor for the Hilltoppers, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. … Led Onalaska in scoring (12.9 ppg), rebounding (6.8 rpg) and blocks (2.0 bpg) while shooting 67% from the floor. … Scored in double figures in 14 games, including at least 15 points in eight games. … Had a career-high 28 points in a win over Eau Claire Memorial. … Posted two double-doubles.
QUINN MISKOWSKI, jr., 6-0, G, La Crosse Aquinas
Effective scorer inside and out who can also impact the game in other ways. … Averaged 15.1 points per game and shot 32% from beyond the arc while leading the Blugolds to a WIAA Division 3 regional title. … Finished with more than 20 points in five games, including a career-high 27 points in a win over West Salem. … Added 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
SAM PRIVET, sr., 6-8, F, Caledonia
Committed to Division II Northern Michigan University. … Versatile big man who was efficient in the post and from 3-point range. … Also ran the floor well for the transition-happy Warriors, who amassed a 23-2 record and were the MSHSL Class AA state runners-up. … Averaged 13.5 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds per game. … Shot 47% from beyond the arc.
GAVIN PROUDFOOT, jr., 6-7, F, Onalaska Luther
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention. … Powerful post who helped the Knights qualify for their first WIAA state tournament. … Led Luther in scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg). … Scored in double figures in 18 of the Knights’ 21 games while shooting 62% from the floor. … Posted a career-high 29 points in a win over Black River Falls. … Pulled down at least nine rebounds in 11 games. … Registered seven double-doubles.
HANK READER, sr., 6-0, G, Bangor
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 5 All-State. … Do-it-all guard who led the Cardinals in every major category. … Averaged team-highs in scoring (18.3 ppg), rebounding (5.5 rpg), assists (3.1 apg) and steals (2.4 spg) while shooting 55% from the floor. … Made 35 3-pointers, second-best in the team, while shooting a team-best 46% from beyond the arc. … Scored at least 20 points in seven games, including a career-high 30 in a win over Wonewoc-Center. … Dished out at least four assists in eight games. … Posted one double-double.
MATT WALDERA, sr., 6-5, F, Blair-Taylor
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … Dairyland All-Conference First Team. … Committed to UW-Platteville. … Nearly averaged a double-double with 17.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. … Shot 50% from the floor and added 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. … Scored at least 20 points in 11 games, including a career-high 30 points in a win at Gilmanton. … Blocked 11 shots in a win over Whitehall. … Registered seven double-doubles.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jay Arzt, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; CJ McConkey, jr., West Salem; Blake Christianson, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Noah Compan, jr., Central; Bowdy Dempsey, jr., Cashton; Dustin Derousseau, jr., Tomah; Jack Hehli, jr., West Salem; Cole Kalander, sr., Holmen; Andrew Kunelius, sr., Caledonia; Zane Langrehr, sr., Bangor.
Carson Lindauer, sr., Tomah; Parker McQuin, fr., La Crescent-Hokah; Tristan McRoberts, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Owen Oldenburg, jr., Prairie du Chien; Alec Reisman, sr., Blair-Taylor; Cody Schmitz, fr., G-E-T; Isaiah Schwichtenberg, so., Onalaska Luther; Chandler Sonsalla, sr., Arcadia; Kyle Steien, sr., Blair-Taylor; Ryland Wall, sr., Holmen.