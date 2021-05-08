All-Tribune boys basketball: The teams

FIRST TEAM (Alphabetical order) VICTOR DESMOND, sr., 6-7, F, Onalaska

AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention. … Committed to play at Division II Black Hills State University. … Versatile defender and explosive off the dribble. … Helped guide the Hilltoppers to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. … Averaged 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor. … Scored in double figures in 15 of Onalaska’s 20 games, including 18 points in a win over Tomah on Feb. 8, which tied a career-high. … Also grabbed 11 rebounds in that win over the Timberwolves for his lone double-double of the season.

DEVON FIELDING, jr., 6-1, G, Central

Stepped into an expanded role and led the RiverHawks with 17 points per game. … Strong shooter from beyond the arc who can also finish in the paint. … Scored at least 20 points in three games of Central’s 10 games, including a career-high 23 points in a win over Sparta. … Added seven rebounds and 3 steals per game for the RiverHawks, whose only losses were to Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North; the latter won a WIAA Division 1 regional.

SAM KICK, sr., 6-3, G, Onalaska