All-Tribune fall volleyball: Onalaska's Jess Rohde selected as coach of the year

A love of all things volleyball has taken Jess Rohde just about everywhere it’s played in the Coulee Region.
But as a physical therapist at Gundersen Health System, she didn't know if the job she'd always wanted — a head coach at a local high school — was in the cards.
Rohde made her name as an assistant and club coach all over the area after graduating from Onalaska Luther High School.
It started as an assistant for the Knights before adding stops in various capacities at Central, West Salem, Aquinas and Onalaska. She enjoyed her time at each stop because it involved coaching volleyball. Being an assistant was fun, but it was the only role she could hold with the hours she had to work.
But when the chance to take over the program at Onalaska presented itself in the offseason, Rohde knew she had to explore the opportunity.
“Because it was Onalaska, I decided to see what we could do with my hours at work,” Rohde said. “I was interested for a couple of reasons. I knew the kids because I’d coached them when they were younger, and my daughter goes to school in the district.
“If it weren’t for those two things, I’d probably still be an assistant at Aquinas.”
Rohde’s debut — after a new work setup was developed — was a successful one, and her performance during a pandemic-tinged season made her the Tribune’s fall volleyball coach of the year. The Hilltoppers posted an 8-4 record and went 5-2 against MVC teams, beating Aquinas twice in three meetings and sweeping a good Holmen team before it was shut down for the season due to a district decision based on COVID-19.
The goal for the Hilltoppers, she said, is consistency. Consistent message, consistent expectations. That, she hopes, can produce consistent success in what Rohde sees as an improving conference.
“I think our conference is getting exciting again,” Rohde said. “Volleyball in this part of the state has been lacking and lagging behind, and some of it is that we don’t have consistency.
“I think we’re starting to get there. That’s what we are trying to do, anyway.”
That process takes time, but Rohde is one area coach definitely helping the process along. She counts Aquinas coach Nellie George and Holmen coach Sammi Maier among her closer friends, and the three play a big role in where the sport goes from here.
But Rohde helped a roster — one with which she was already very familiar before taking the job — loaded with experience and talent stand out with its accomplishments.
Rohde knew plenty about these players after coaching them when they were younger. When the possibility of coaching them again became reality, she knew she wanted to do it.
“Running the club team in Onalaska when I did, I knew all of these kids, down to (freshman) Claire Pedretti, who was a fifth-grader playing up with the older ones,” Rohde said. “When the job opened up, I knew I wanted to coach these girls in their senior season.”
George wasn’t happy to lose Rohde from her staff, but she was happy to see her stay in the MVC.
“I was excited because I like competition,” said George, who took the Blugolds to the WIAA Division 4 championship match in 2019. “I will always look forward to that match with her there because I know how competitive it will be.”
While there was no MVC to win after the loss of Central, Logan, Holmen and Sparta, Onalaska marched on and won its first three matches against Holmen, Tomah and Aquinas.
The performance was just what Rohde expected from her group, which was anchored with seniors she’d previously coached as eighth-graders.
The Hilltoppers also played well at the end of the season and recovered from a three-set loss to West Salem in the process. Onalaska swept Onalaska Luther, Westby and Aquinas before beating Baraboo in four sets in a Division 1 regional opener.
While Reedsburg ended the Hilltoppers’ season in the next round, it didn’t dampen the experience for Rohde, who said she is out to provide that all-important consistency. Senior Olivia Gamoke, the Tribune’s fall volleyball player of the year, thinks her coach can do that.
“I think Jess is doing a really good job,” Gamoke said. “And, especially this year, we had a lot of new girls come on the (varsity) team, and just how successful we were with a new team like this just shows how great of a coach she is.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!