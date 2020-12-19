All-Tribune fall volleyball: Onalaska's Jess Rohde selected as coach of the year

A love of all things volleyball has taken Jess Rohde just about everywhere it’s played in the Coulee Region.

But as a physical therapist at Gundersen Health System, she didn't know if the job she'd always wanted — a head coach at a local high school — was in the cards.

Rohde made her name as an assistant and club coach all over the area after graduating from Onalaska Luther High School.

It started as an assistant for the Knights before adding stops in various capacities at Central, West Salem, Aquinas and Onalaska. She enjoyed her time at each stop because it involved coaching volleyball. Being an assistant was fun, but it was the only role she could hold with the hours she had to work.

But when the chance to take over the program at Onalaska presented itself in the offseason, Rohde knew she had to explore the opportunity.

“Because it was Onalaska, I decided to see what we could do with my hours at work,” Rohde said. “I was interested for a couple of reasons. I knew the kids because I’d coached them when they were younger, and my daughter goes to school in the district.

“If it weren’t for those two things, I’d probably still be an assistant at Aquinas.”