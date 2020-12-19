All-Tribune fall volleyball: Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke named player of the year

Gamoke’s level of play, though, didn’t surprise Rohde. She coached Gamoke’s eighth-grade club team, where she saw plenty of talent and a strong work ethic. It was only a matter of honing some of the techniques.

Gamoke certainly did that over the course of her high school career. Her digs per set and digs per match increased in each of her three years as a starter, and she established herself as one of the region’s top defenders, something Rohde experienced while she was an assistant coach at Aquinas before taking over at Onalaska.

“We obviously had to try to adjust our hitting scheme and our offensive scheme to where Olivia was,” Rohde said. “... Our game plan was always, ‘Please don’t serve Olivia.’ And I know that’s still everybody else’s game plan.”

Even with the position change, Gamoke didn’t miss a beat. If anything, she liked the new spot more.

“I feel like I just got more touches on the ball,” Gamoke said, “because you cover tips in left back, you’re just kind of moving around more, which I like. I like being involved.”

Of course, that was by design. Gamoke was one of the Hilltoppers’ quickest players and excellent at reading opposing players, two qualities Rohde was looking for in the team’s defensive leader.