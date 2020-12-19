All-Tribune fall volleyball: Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke named player of the year

ONALASKA — Before the season began, Onalaska High School volleyball coach Jessica Rohde told Olivia Gamoke she would be moving from middle back, the spot she had played the previous two years, to left back.
The first-year head coach knew it was a lot to ask, and her senior libero expressed some concern at first. But Gamoke never complained and took in any advice her coaches had for making the switch.
“She’s not satisfied until she gets it perfect,” Rohde said. “... She basically made it her mission that she was going to excel at this.”
It’s clear that Gamoke’s mission was successful: She shattered her career highs in digs per set (7.1) and digs per match (25.5) — which were previously 5.7 and 16.9, respectively — to help lead the Hilltoppers to a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
Gamoke was one of the Coulee Region’s most consistent players on one of the area’s top teams — Onalaska won its season series against Aquinas and Tomah while taking its lone match against rival Holmen. For that, she has been named the Tribune’s fall volleyball player of the year.
“It feels good. I’m excited,” said Gamoke, who also credited Rohde and her teammates for her strong play. “It’s an honor.”
“Moving her to that position definitely allowed her to shine, and she worked hard at it,” Rohde added. “That’s not easy to do after the last how many years playing the same position.”
Gamoke’s level of play, though, didn’t surprise Rohde. She coached Gamoke’s eighth-grade club team, where she saw plenty of talent and a strong work ethic. It was only a matter of honing some of the techniques.
Gamoke certainly did that over the course of her high school career. Her digs per set and digs per match increased in each of her three years as a starter, and she established herself as one of the region’s top defenders, something Rohde experienced while she was an assistant coach at Aquinas before taking over at Onalaska.
“We obviously had to try to adjust our hitting scheme and our offensive scheme to where Olivia was,” Rohde said. “... Our game plan was always, ‘Please don’t serve Olivia.’ And I know that’s still everybody else’s game plan.”
Even with the position change, Gamoke didn’t miss a beat. If anything, she liked the new spot more.
“I feel like I just got more touches on the ball,” Gamoke said, “because you cover tips in left back, you’re just kind of moving around more, which I like. I like being involved.”
Of course, that was by design. Gamoke was one of the Hilltoppers’ quickest players and excellent at reading opposing players, two qualities Rohde was looking for in the team’s defensive leader.
And as she had done in previous years, Gamoke made things difficult for opposing offenses while rising to the occasion in big moments.
She totaled 80 digs in three matches against Aquinas and 87 in three matches against Tomah. She posted 25 digs in a regional semifinal win over Baraboo and a career-high 47 in a regional final against Reedsburg.
Regardless of the situation, there seemed to be no ball out of Gamoke’s reach.
“I have scars all over my elbows and my hips,” Gamoke said. “I always got to prepare myself for the games because I know I’m going to be on the floor at some point.”
But now Gamoke will turn her attention to basketball — both short-term and long-term. The Hilltoppers started practice this past week, and the senior is committed to play at NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls.
Basketball has always been her passion, though she is curious what her options to play volleyball at the next level could have been if she had pursued them.
With that being said, Gamoke has no complaints.
“I’m happy with where I’m at,” she said. “I’m able to play sports in college, which is pretty awesome.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
