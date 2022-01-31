All-Tribune football: La Crosse Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer named Player of the Year

Jackson Flottmeyer made sure to pull up a stream so he could watch the Aquinas High School boys basketball team play.

Basketball was Flottmeyer’s favorite sport growing up, and he’s been a key part of the Blugolds’ success on the court over the past few seasons.

But as he’s gotten older, football has vaulted to the top — and who could blame him, particularly after he guided Aquinas to the WIAA Division 5 state title in the fall? — which is part of the reason he took in the Blugolds’ basketball win over Onalaska on Jan. 6 online from a hotel room in San Antonio, where he was attending a national football combine.

“I hate missing basketball,” Flottmeyer said. “I just feel that it was a little selfish on my part missing, but they still got the win against Ona, which was great.”

But attending such camps could be crucial for recruiting and development as Flottmeyer’s football stock continues to rise.

After a strong sophomore campaign, Flottmeyer took another step forward this past season, completing 71% of his passes for 2,879 yards and 34 touchdowns against just four interceptions. The junior was also instrumental as Aquinas went a perfect 14-0 on its way to its first state championship since 2007.

For that, Flottmeyer has been named the Tribune’s football player of the year. Aquinas linebacker and running back Calvin Hargrove was also considered for the award.

“I know last year (in the fall), (Caledonia’s) Eli King won it. And even to be mentioned in the same category as him is just something special because he’s going off to Iowa State to play basketball and is just an amazing athlete and person all-around,” Flottmeyer said while thanking his parents, coaches and teammates for the support they have offered him over the years. “So when I found out, I was just flabbergasted. I wouldn’t think this would happen, to be honest.”

But it’s hard to argue with the way Flottmeyer performed.

He was impressive from the start of the season, throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns on just eight pass attempts in a win at Prairie du Chien and following with 298 yards and six touchdowns on just 14 attempts in a win at Onalaska Luther.

Flottmeyer completed four touchdown passes in three other games and threw for more than 250 yards in two other games, including the state championship.

He was held without a touchdown pass in only one game — the state semifinal against Wittenberg-Birnamwood — but he showed his athleticism with two rushing touchdowns in that 28-18 win.

His stellar season led to a number of honors, including an AP All-State Second Team selection and Coulee Conference Player of the Year, but none of the individual accolades qualify as Flottmeyer’s favorite part of the year.

“Those boys Calvin Hargrove and Ethan Schamberger make the play of the century in the state championship game,” Flottmeyer said while also detailing his appreciation for time with his friends during practices. “I know I wasn’t a part of the play, but I’m going to live forever to tell that story because it was just the coolest experience ever.”

Flottmeyer will have the opportunity to add to his already successful career at Aquinas next season and hopes to play beyond graduation.

While he said he has yet to receive any offers, he said he’s been in contact with Minnesota, North Dakota State, North Dakota, Central Michigan, Northern State (S.D.), Minnesota State-Mankato and Augustana (S.D.).

Flottmeyer said he’s always wanted to go to Wisconsin, but the ultimate goal is simply to play football at the next level.

Camps — like the one in San Antonio — should help with that.

But for now, he’s happy to be back on the basketball court.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

