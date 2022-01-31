All-Tribune football: La Crosse Aquinas' Tom Lee is Coach of the Year

Tom Lee was getting mentally prepared this month to jump back into high school football.

But the reality is that he never really left. No one who coaches does, and that rings especially true for anyone who enjoys success on the field.

Lee has never had to lead a program after winning a WIAA state championship before, but that’s the position he finds himself in after Aquinas High School capped last season with a Division 5 championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Lee said at a recent basketball game that the first offseason meeting — generally held much earlier — between coaches was scheduled. The itinerary?

“How we move forward,” he said, “and what we do next.”

The path Lee, his coaches and players took to that title was well-documented. The Blugolds didn’t have enough players to compete and had to forfeit a game just five years before hoisting a gold ball and celebrating a championship.

It was a distant memory but also one that those close to the program will always remember because it signified commitment at a crossroads.

No one wants to ever be where Aquinas was when it sat home knowing it should have been playing West Salem the night of Sept. 23, 2016. But they also have to understand what it takes to go from that moment to one of near speechlessness when taking your position on top of the state becomes appropriate.

Finding a way to make that transition is what makes Lee the Tribune’s football coach of the year for the first time.

While that decision sounds like a no-brainer when looking at those simple facts, it wasn’t. Lee’s performance still stood out on a list of others including Jered Hemmersbach’s job in taking Cashton to the Division 7 state semifinals, and Justin Jehn’s in guiding West Salem to second place in the MVC after finishing last in the previous full season of 2019.

Lee will quickly mention the role his entire coaching staff played in the turnaround and final push toward a title, but he leans on one specific program addition that changed its direction.

“Steve Kramer’s coach of the year, right?” Lee asked. “How is he not?”

Kramer coaches the Aquinas offense, and he just completed his seventh season on its sideline. He previously coached at Seneca and La Crescent-Hokah and didn’t know Lee until joining the staff prior to the 2015 season.

“I wasn’t coaching at the time, and a friend of a friend put us in touch,” Kramer said. “I knew his defensive coordinator had taken a different position, so I thought we’d be talking about that.

“But we met, and he offered offensive coordinator, and that’s where this all started. You can’t talk to Tom once and not love the guy. That magnetic personality keeps people around.”

Kramer and Lee don’t generally think along the same lines, which makes them such a good combination.

“We aren’t like minds at all,” Kramer said. “One thing about Tom is that he doesn’t have an ego, and the two of us have a lot of different views, but he’s always willing to listen to what I have to say.

“As an assistant coach, that’s all you want. To Tom’s credit, he listens to everybody and is very supportive if you need anything.”

The two took on some additional opportunities this offseason by accepting invitations to present at association clinics in both Wisconsin and Iowa. That’s what’s happens when you win championships.

And while they will share some of the things that advanced the program to where it is on those nights, they will connect with the rest of the staff to reflect on things they learned during the 2021 season that can help moving forward.

“I think we learned last year that we had to take it easier on the kids than we did before,” said Lee, who was also named the state’s coach of the year by The Associated Press. “Playing 14 games makes for a long season, and I think that was important. There will plenty of other things that will be important for next year, too.”

