All-Tribune football: The first team, honorable mention

THE FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE

Jackson Flottmeyer, jr., QB, Aquinas: Wisconsin AP All-State Second Team. … WFCA Small School All-State and All-Region selection. … Coulee Conference Player of the Year. … Completed 151 of 213 passes for 2,879 yards and 34 touchdowns while guiding the Blugolds to a WIAA Division 5 state title, their first since 2007. … Was intercepted only four times in 14 games and added four rushing touchdowns. … Threw at least four touchdowns in four games, including six in a win over Onalaska Luther.

Mathieu Oesterle, sr., RB, Bangor: WFCA All-Region selection. … All-Scenic Bluffs Conference First Team selection at running back and linebacker. … Rushed for 1,332 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries in nine games. … Lost no fumbles and registered at least 100 rushing yards in seven games, including four games with at least 150 yards. … Exploded for 282 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in a win at Necedah. … Also posted 49 tackles, including six for loss and two sacks, to go with an interception.

Colin O’Neil, jr., RB, Cashton: All-Scenic Bluffs Conference First Team selection. … Rushed for 1,323 yards and 18 touchdowns on 206 carries to lead the Eagles to the Division 7 state semifinals. … Lost only two fumbles in 12 games. … Totaled at least 100 rushing yards in eight games, including four games with at least 150 yards. … Scored three touchdowns in playoff games against De Soto and Bangor. … Had 15 tackles and three interceptions in Cashton’s defensive backfield.

Quinn Miskowski, sr., WR, Aquinas: Wisconsin AP All-State High Honorable Mention. … WFCA Small School All-State and All-Region selection. … All-Coulee Conference First Team selection. … Deep threat who hauled in 40 catches for 1,041 yards, an average of 26 yards per catch, to go with 19 touchdowns. … Had at least two touchdown catches in six games, including four in a win over Luther and two in the Blugolds’ 28-26 win over Mayville in the state championship.

Nick Odom, jr., WR, Onalaska: WFCA All-Region selection. … All-MVC First Team selection. … Speedy and elusive receiver who got touches in a variety of ways for the Hilltoppers. … Led the team with 73 catches, which went for 769 yards and eight touchdowns. … Had at least eight catches in five games, including 11 catches against Central and West Salem … Also had two rushing touchdowns.

Michael Skemp, sr., WR, Onalaska: All-MVC First Team selection. … Reliable target for quarterback Ayden Larson while leading the Hilltoppers with 826 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. … Was second on the team in catches with 51 in 11 games. … Totaled 179 yards and a touchdown on nine catches against River Falls, as well as 118 yards and three touchdowns on five catches against Central. … Registered 21 tackles and two interceptions on the other side of the ball.

Zack Mlsna, jr., OL, Cashton: WFCA All-Region offensive lineman. … Scenic Bluffs Conference Lineman of the Year. … Helped the Eagles rush for 237.3 yards per game and 6.6 yards per carry to go with 47 total touchdowns on the ground. … At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, was also a force on the defensive line. … Registered 41 tackles, seven of which were for losses.

Ryan Nickles, sr., OL, West Salem: All-MVC First Team selection. … Was a key part of a rushing attack that averaged 158 yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry. … Posted 31 tackles on the other side of the ball and was third on the team with six tackles for loss. … Also had one sack.

Dylan Nottestad, sr., OL, Westby: WFCA All-Region offensive and defensive lineman. … Coulee Conference Lineman of the Year. … Paved the way for the Norsemen to rush for 185.5 yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry. … Led Westby on the other side of the ball in tackles (71) and tackles for loss (17). … Also registered three sacks and forced a fumble.

Gavin Proudfoot, sr., OL, Onalaska Luther: All-Scenic Bluffs Conference First Team selection on both sides of the ball. … A crucial piece of a Knights team that qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. … Luther rushed for 195.7 yards per game behind Proudfoot and the offensive line. … Totaled 48 tackles, including 12 for loss and a team-high 2½ sacks, and forced two fumbles.

Shane Willenbring, so., OL, Aquinas: All-Coulee Conference First Team selection. … Helped the Blugolds rush for 156.9 yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry in a prolific passing offense. … Had 50 tackles, including three for loss and one sack, to go with a forced fumble on the other side of the ball.

DEFENSE

Josh Boardman, sr., DL, De Soto: WFCA All-Region selection. … All-Ridge and Valley Conference First Team selection on both sides of the ball. … Led the Pirates in tackles (71), sacks (six) and forced fumbles (two). … Also helped De Soto rush for 165 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry as part of the offensive line.

Marquis Cagle, sr., DL, Central: All-MVC First Team selection. … A force in the trenches who commanded attention. … Was tied for the team-high with five tackles for loss. … Totaled 34 tackles and 1½ sacks. … Registered eight tackles against River Falls. … Had two tackles for loss, including a sack, in a win over Logan.

Piersen Feehan, sr., DL, Aquinas: All-Coulee Conference Second Team selection. … Led the Blugolds in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (seven). … Was second on the team in total tackles (96). … Returned his lone fumble recovery for a touchdown and also had an interception. … Had at least eight tackles in six games, including 13 tackles in wins over Altoona and G-E-T. … Had multiple tackles for loss in four games, including three sacks in a win over Black River Falls.

Martell Owens, sr., DL, Logan: Wisconsin AP All-State High Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … All-MVC First Team selection. … Was the Rangers’ second leading tackler with 61 total tackles. … Led the team with 16 tackles for loss and 3½ sacks. … Forced two fumbles. … Also rushed for two touchdowns.

Calvin Hargrove, jr., LB, Aquinas: Wisconsin AP All-State Second Team. … WFCA All-Region selection. … All-Coulee Conference First Team selection. … Totaled 109 tackles, including five for loss, to go with four interceptions and a fumble recovery. … Returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns. … Was also the Blugolds’ leading rusher with 695 yards and 15 touchdowns on 102 carries.

CJ McConkey, sr., LB, West Salem: Wisconsin AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … All-MVC First Team selection at linebacker and running back. … Was tied for third in tackles for the Panthers (52) despite having his defensive playing time limited because of an injury. … Led the team with nine tackles for loss. … Totaled three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and one interception. … Also rushed for 541 yards and 11 touchdowns on 86 carries.

Sam Pica, jr., LB, Onalaska: All-MVC First Team selection. … Led the Hilltoppers in tackles (67) and tackles for loss (11) and was tied for the team-high in sacks (three) and interceptions (two). … Also forced two fumbles. … Had at least seven tackles in seven games and multiple tackles for loss in four games. … Had two interceptions in a win over McFarland and two sacks in a win over Sparta.

Carson Westcott, sr., LB, Holmen: All-MVC First Team selection. … Led the Vikings with 95 tackles in nine games, far outpacing their second leading tackler (69). … Had at least 10 tackles in six games, including 15 against Onalaska. … Also forced a team-high four fumbles.

Boston Brindley, jr., DB, Central: Wisconsin AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Led the RiverHawks with seven interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. … Had two interceptions in wins over Tomah and Holmen. … Also totaled 28 tackles and rushed for a touchdown.

Jack Hehli, sr., DB, West Salem: All-MVC First Team selection. … Exceptional man-to-man corner who was often tasked with following the opponent’s top receiving threat. … Led the Panthers with three interceptions. … Registered 24 tackles to go with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. … Also had 17 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

Michael Lium, sr., DB, Aquinas: WFCA All-Region selection. … All-Coulee Conference First Team selection. … Forceful safety who registered 55 tackles, including two for loss, and four interceptions. … Returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over G-E-T, a game in which he also posted a season-high 13 tackles.

SPECIALISTS

Kaden Updike, sr., punter, Arcadia: WFCA All-Region linebacker. … All-Coulee Conference First Team punter and linebacker. … All-Coulee Conference Second Team quarterback. … Averaged 36.7 yards per punt and put four of his 16 punts inside the 20. … Completed 67 of 109 passing attempts for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Also rushed for six touchdowns. … Led the Raiders with 86 tackles, including six for loss and one sack.

Noah LaFleur, sr., kicker, West Salem: All-MVC Second Team linebacker. … Made three of five field goal attempts and 20 of 24 extra point attempts. … Led the Panthers with five sacks. … Was the team’s second leading tackler with 53, including seven for loss. … Forced one fumble and recovered another. … Also rushed for two touchdowns.

Jackson Warren, sr., all-purpose, Central: All-MVC Second Team selection at wide receiver. … Led the RiverHawks in catches (32), receiving yards (682) and receiving touchdowns (eight). … Also totaled 282 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 26 attempts. … Had multiple receiving touchdowns in three games and multiple rushing touchdowns in two games.

HONORABLE MENTION

Max Amundson, sr., DB, Prairie du Chien; Gabe Armitage, jr., LB, Blair-Taylor; Connor Bahr, jr., DL, West Salem; Logan Banse, sr., DL, Caledonia; Myles Boayue, sr., DL, Holmen; Drew Brookman, jr., WR, Tomah; Aiden Brosinski, sr., RB/LB, De Soto; Chris Calico, jr., DB, West Salem; Collin Conzemius, jr., A-P, Aquinas; Sam Crenshaw, so., K, Bangor; Brett Crume, jr., TE, Westby; Dawson Daines, sr., LB, Bangor; Otto Fredrick, sr., OL, Holmen; Cain Fremstad, sr., QB, Blair-Taylor; Austin Frye, sr., A-P, Brookwood; Ayden Goetzinger, jr., LB, Caledonia; Richard Gomez, sr., OL/DL, Arcadia; Eddie Her, sr., K, Melrose-Mindoro; Mason Herlitzke, sr., QB, Central; Preston Horihan, sr., OL, Aquinas; Sam Horstman, sr., OL, Bangor; Nick Kent, sr., RB, Sparta; Tye Klass, sr., LB, Sparta; Lincoln Klinge, sr., DL, Cashton; Evan Klinker, jr., OL/DL, Brookwood; Troy Knutson, sr., DL, Holmen; Rhett Koenig, jr., RB, Prairie du Chien; Luke Kramer, jr., LB, Prairie du Chien; Ayden Larson, sr., QB, Onalaska; Jonah Larson, jr., OL/DL, Bangor; Johnny Leaver, so., DB, Logan; Luke LeClaire, sr., QB, Holmen; Grant McCauley, sr., RB/LB Westby; Bo Milutinovich, jr., DB, Westby; Joe Nelson, sr., DL, Arcadia; Joe Penchi, sr., RB/LB, Aquinas; Dan Peterson, sr., DB, Brookwood; Mike Roou, sr., WR, Black River Falls; Ethan Schamberger, sr., DB, Aquinas; Quinn Servais, sr., DB, Central; Ethan Shepard, sr., LB, Central; Zander Skrede, sr., DL, Aquinas; Ryan Sokup, sr., DB, Arcadia; Ethan Stanton, sr., A-P, Melrose-Mindoro; Justice Vaaler, so., LB, G-E-T; Sam Veenstra, sr., LB, Logan; Evan Voss, jr., QB, Black River Falls; Sam Wallace, sr., OL, Onalaska; Nathan Woodhouse, sr., OL/DL, De Soto.

