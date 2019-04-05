Something had to change in Scott Sorenson’s life a few years ago.
With his daughter, Amber, beginning her college basketball career at the University of Northern Iowa and his son, Kyle, starting his varsity high school career at Caledonia, Sorenson’s time and attention were going to be spread too thin if he continued serving as the Warriors girls basketball coach and activities director.
So Sorenson stepped down as a coach. He remained the AD, overseeing athletic programs that nearly across the board have been producing state-championship contenders. He was able to watch Amber and Kyle play, but the desire to coach never went away.
“It was never that I didn’t love the game, or what I was doing. I just needed to be there for my kids,” Sorenson said. “You miss it all the time. And my kids told me, ‘You need to do that, you love it.’”
So after a five-year break, Sorenson got back on the sidelines for the Warriors last season. After a quick postseason exit followed a good regular season last year, Sorenson and Caledonia put together a long winning streak this season that ended in a tight loss in the MSHSL Class AA state championship game.
For his work maximizing the talent of the Warriors roster, Sorenson was named the Tribune girls basketball coach of the year. It is Sorenson’s second time earning the award, with the first coming when the Warriors won the state championship in 2009.
Sorenson saw after last season’s disappointing finish — an overtime loss to Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the section tournament — that his biggest challenge was going to be changing the mindset of his team.
“You could tell last year, that got us. I felt like we were the better team, but we lost. I think that disappointment kind of fueled them to make a change, then you see them come back with the determination and passion to do something we hadn’t done in a long time,” Sorenson said.
The team upped its training in the offseason, and then defeated Melrose-Mindoro — a state-championship contender for the past three seasons in WIAA Division 4 — in a summer-league game. Sorenson understood that a summer-league game is much different from a regular-season contest, but the win gave his team a confidence boost before the year began.
After a 4-4 start, all eight games coming without senior starter Ashley Schroeder, the Warriors (26-5) won 22 straight before coming up a few minutes short against Minnehaha in the title game.
Speaking about a week after the state tournament, Sorenson said he knew the team had talent, but didn’t know it could achieve what it did.
“A lot of things needed to come together, and we had to fill some roles and put things together. We also needed to find some confidence that we could be the best, the best team in the section and maybe the best team in the state,” he said.
“Building that confidence that we did belong, that we were good enough. I think that was the biggest change.”
But Sorenson also admits that his time away from coaching changed him a bit too.
He said he developed more patience, and that watching Amber at UNI and Kyle play in the college ranks — he’s a sophomore at St. John’s (Minn.), an NCAA Division III national tournament qualifier — has helped him learn different concepts he can teach his team.
Remaining the AD at Caledonia during his time away from coaching also helped him gain perspective.
“The first go-round, I felt like it was all about the wins and losses, but it’s not,” he said. “It’s about the kids, the relationships there.”
Those relationships extend to the coaches at Caledonia.
Sorenson credits the continuity of the coaching staffs across Warriors programs for a part of their success. And with the amount of dual-sport coaches and involvement they have in one another’s programs at Caledonia, they’re able to avoid pitfalls others hit.
“All of our coaches support the other programs, so there’s no pulling,” Sorenson said.
“We have a lot of veteran coaches. Josh Diersen and then into Brad King with the boys (basketball team), they’ve both been around a long time. Scott (Koepke) in volleyball, he’s been around a long time. Carl (Fruechte) and Brent (Schroeder, football coaches), 20-some years. We have a lot of stability in our coaches, and that ends up building that culture across sports.”