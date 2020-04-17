All-Tribune girls basketball: Aquinas' Dave Donarski and Melrose-Mindoro's Joey Arneson are co-coaches of the year

“I don’t want to look at it as an individual award for myself because I know it’s a lot more than that,” said Arneson, who gave credit to players, his coaching staff, the Melrose-Mindoro community and his family. “... I’m truly honored. This one meant a lot to me.”

“It’s special. It’s been a special run of several years in a row for us at Aquinas,” said Donarski, who similarly credited those around him. “It’s really a reflection to me of all the incredible efforts of my coaching staff, which in my opinion is the best around. They’re super relationship builders, and they care about those kids, and it’s more than just basketball.”

Donarski guided a talented Blugolds team — including two future Division I players in Lexi Donarski and Courtney Becker, sharpshooter Taylor Theusch and jack-of-all-trades Kayla Bahr — to its sixth straight MVC title, including four straight perfect conference seasons, and a 25-1 record while holding the top spot in The Associated Press’ Division 4 rankings.

Aquinas’ lone loss on the season came to nationally ranked Hopkins (Minn.), which Donarski feels has been the best team in the country the past two years, and the Blugolds answered the bell against Division 2 powerhouse Beaver Dam, which had won 87 straight in-state games before falling to Aquinas 53-36 on Jan. 25.