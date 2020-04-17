All-Tribune girls basketball: Aquinas' Dave Donarski and Melrose-Mindoro's Joey Arneson are co-coaches of the year

It all played out as many expected it would.
The Aquinas High School and Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball teams continued their dominant runs and were set to square off for in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game for the third year in a row.
But just hours after both teams won state semifinal games on March 12, the WIAA canceled the rest of the winter sports season — and the tournament with it — because of COVID-19.
“I think everybody in this part of the state wanted to see Round 3 — or, I guess, Round 4,” said Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson, whose team had been bounced from the postseason by the Blugolds in three straight seasons. “... I mean, it was definitely the hype in the area.”
“I just want to go out there, like if we need to go to a park, we’ll go to a park. We’ll socially distance ourselves. We’ll go to a park. We’ll just play it. We’ll just play that (state title) game,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski added. “... There’s no closure. You know, co-champs sounds so strange. Like, dang it, that’s a killer. That’s the one regret of this entire season is that we weren’t able to (play) — win or lose. You just want to know where you stood.”
Still, both coaches led their teams to near-perfect records and back to the state championship game. For that, Donarski and Arneson are the Tribune’s girls basketball co-coaches of the year.
“I don’t want to look at it as an individual award for myself because I know it’s a lot more than that,” said Arneson, who gave credit to players, his coaching staff, the Melrose-Mindoro community and his family. “... I’m truly honored. This one meant a lot to me.”
“It’s special. It’s been a special run of several years in a row for us at Aquinas,” said Donarski, who similarly credited those around him. “It’s really a reflection to me of all the incredible efforts of my coaching staff, which in my opinion is the best around. They’re super relationship builders, and they care about those kids, and it’s more than just basketball.”
Donarski guided a talented Blugolds team — including two future Division I players in Lexi Donarski and Courtney Becker, sharpshooter Taylor Theusch and jack-of-all-trades Kayla Bahr — to its sixth straight MVC title, including four straight perfect conference seasons, and a 25-1 record while holding the top spot in The Associated Press’ Division 4 rankings.
Aquinas’ lone loss on the season came to nationally ranked Hopkins (Minn.), which Donarski feels has been the best team in the country the past two years, and the Blugolds answered the bell against Division 2 powerhouse Beaver Dam, which had won 87 straight in-state games before falling to Aquinas 53-36 on Jan. 25.
“We went out and searched out those games because when you have teams of that caliber, they should be challenging themselves day in and day out,” said Donarski, whose team also pounded a 26-4 DeLaSalle (Minn.) team 81-30 before it advanced to the MSHSL Class AAA state championship game. “I feel like that gave us a little bit of swagger, not necessarily on the outside, but certainly on the inside.”
Arneson had his squad — led by South Dakota State commits Mesa Byom and Emily Herzberg and Viterbo commit Calette Lockington — playing with a similar swagger.
The Mustangs marched through the Dairyland Conference for their fourth straight undefeated conference season and finished the year 26-1. Melrose-Mindoro’s only loss came to Black Hawk, the top team in Division 5, and the team showed its strength against some of the best teams in Division 4, including wins over Colfax and Unity.
“This team was very determined. They embraced the challenge more this year than what we maybe have in the past,” Arneson said. “We knew we had a target on our back all season, and we were going to get everything from every team we played, night in, night out. … They were determined; they were focused. We never lost that focus throughout the whole season.”
But the Mustangs’ biggest challenge would have come in the state title.
Arneson felt his team was up to the task and had a few wrinkles ready for Aquinas — including a zone designed to run the Blugolds off the 3-point line and an emphasis offensively on getting post touches every time down the court with Becker out due to a knee injury.
On the flip side, Donarski said his team had been preparing a triangle-and-2 to try to offset Melrose-Mindoro’s size and length inside and would focus on creating turnovers to fuel the offense as it had all season.
The game, of course, was never played, but that does little to take away from the teams’ success as both coaches send off two of the more remarkable senior classes the Coulee Region has seen.
“Many nights, I’d be driving 2½ hours one way, five-hour round trips, to go scout games. There were times — and I’m a little ashamed to say it now — that I questioned myself, my sanity: ‘Honestly, is this even worth it?’” Arneson said. “After the memories that we made together, every minute, every mile, I look back on it, and every minute was worth it.”
“Every one of (Aquinas’) seniors has redefined excellence in girls basketball, so I couldn’t have been prouder to have been a part of that,” Donarski said. “Coaching awards are great, but the truth is those kids earned all of it.”
