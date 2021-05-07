All-Tribune girls basketball: Bangor's Merlin Jones named coach of the year

“It really was,” Jones said.

Bangor’s impressive stretch of basketball continued this season — one year after making it to state only for the tournament to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic before the Cardinals could take the floor. Bangor had to replace its best player from that team — Karsen Kershner — and moved up to Division 4 but still qualified for the state tournament.

For that, and for turning the Cardinals into a small school power, Jones has been named the Tribune’s girls basketball coach of the year.

“I just have a great appreciation for the kids that have committed their time to me, as far as that goes,” Jones said. “I’ve just been the fortunate one to be able to have had such great kids to work with and the support of the community to allow me to work with our kids all the way through it.

“... I can’t do it without the kids and the support staff I’ve had — from my family, as well as from the assistant coaches that I’ve been able to work with and the youth programs.”

Before Jones took over in the 2010-11 season, Bangor had just two winning seasons in its previous seven. And it took some time before the Cardinals looked like they do today; the team had one winning season in Jones’ first three at the helm.