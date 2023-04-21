After losing in the WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinals against Bangor the previous season, Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball coach Jesse Lien started practice last November with the talent to go even farther.

“Being a first-year coach and having the expectations that these girls are pretty good, they just needed to get over the hump,” Lien said of following up a 26-2 performance. “When we left that game, the girls and myself thought there was a little more there than we had in us.”

Lien had senior guards Lindsey Steien and Abby Thompson — two of the best in program history — coming back alongside seven other seniors. From Day 1, he knew the opportunity to earn the program’s first trip to the state tournament was within reach.

“Going into the season, I legitimately thought we had a shot,” Lien said. “I told them at the first practice of the year. I said, ‘The opportunities are there for you if you want it. If you want to work hard for it, you can put a banner on the wall and be the first girls program to bring home a trophy.’”

Lien and the Wildcats did more than just get over the hump in his second year with the program. Blair-Taylor won the Dairyland Conference title again, going 28-2 overall before advancing all the way to the Division 5 state championship game against Chippewa Falls McDonell on March 11.

For leading the Wildcats, who beat Wabeno/Laona 55-26 in the semifinal before a 61-46 loss to the Macks, to their first championship game, Lien has been named the Tribune's girls basketball coach of the year.

“It’s been an exciting, amazing ride this year, and I’m so proud of our girls and what they’ve accomplished,” Lien said. “Not just for themselves but the school and all the young kids who’ll want to be them in the future.”

The push Lien felt his team needed came almost immediately after the 2022 season ended. Lien set the Wildcats up to play more than 25 games in the summer at tournaments that featured teams from Divisions 1, 2 and 3 that normally don’t make it onto the schedule.

The results carried into the regular season primarily made up of Division 5 teams. The Wildcats won their first 22 games.

“We played a lot of bigger teams in the summer,” Lien said. “We wanted to play them in those tournaments where you’re playing different styles of people. Different bigs, skilled bigs, guard heavy teams. We put an emphasis this summer on working hard, and they did a fantastic job.”

Steien and Thompson both separately, at different points in the season — Steien after breaking the school scoring record and Thompson before the state tournament — became the key to the Wildcats success. Daily competition in practice against one another with Lien pushing them on.

“I’ll tell those girls to be better, get physical, get after each other, make each other better,” Lien said. “You want to be competitive in everything you do. You want to be out there having fun, but you want to have that drive to be the best out there. You want to be better than the person across from you, and it drives you to get better every day that they’re working.”

Steien and Thompson each earned their fourth selection to the All-Dairyland first team while also making the WBCA Division 5 All-State team. Steien finished her career with a school record — boys or girls — 2,407 points.

Thompson had the best season of her high school career, averaging 18.2 points per game on 63.9% shooting from the field. She also averaged six steals per game.

Lien doesn’t take credit for their success. Instead, he credits them for helping him develop the rest of the team around them.

“You’ve got a couple ladies who are leaders on the floor, you don’t have to worry about telling them what they have to do,” Lien said. “They have instinct and just that drive to be successful. They know where to be and that comes from spending so much time together.

“Having that in the back of your mind that these two are absolutely dynamite out there, you can focus on making the others play off of them. It makes it so much easier that you can trust those girls.”

In two seasons, Lien has already set up Blair-Taylor as being far more than a threat for a regional title. This year’s Wildcats have set a standard for both the program and Lien.

“I’ve been around a lot of teams and players, and this group will always be special to me,” Lien said. “Always has been and always will be. They’ve always done everything I’ve asked and more.”