FIRST TEAM
(Alphabetical order)
COURTNEY BECKER, jr., Aquinas
AP all-state honorable mention, WBCA all-state, All-MVC first team. … Averaged 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.7 assists per game for the two-time Division 4 champion Blugolds (27-1). … Had a season-high 25 points against Sparta on Feb. 4, and posted seven double-doubles, including three in the postseason. … Had 18 points and 15 rebounds against Marshall on Dec. 27, and 13 points and 10 rebounds against Milwaukee Academy of Science in the Division 4 semifinal. … Division I Drake recruit.
MESA BYOM, jr., Melrose-Mindoro
AP all-state honorable mention, WBCA all-state, All-Dairyland first team. … Led the Mustangs (26-2) with 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.5 blocks and 1.0 assists. … Helped Melrose-Mindoro take second in Division 4 for second consecutive year. … Tallied eight double-doubles, including a 14-point, 13-rebound outing in the state semifinal against Colby. … Had 20 points and 13 rebounds against Onalaska at UW-La Crosse. ... Dominant post player that altered opponents’ shots regularly, posted two or more blocks in 22 games, including all five postseason games. … Division I South Dakota State recruit.
LEXI DONARSKI, jr., Aquinas
AP all-state first team, WBCA all-state, MVC co-player of the year and All-MVC first team. … Averaged 23.2 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 steals, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from 3-point range for the two-time Division 4 champion Blugolds (27-1). … Tribune’s player of the year as a freshman and a junior. … Had just four games with less than 20 points, all blowout wins for Aquinas. … Scored 50 points in two state games, and tied Division 4 state tournament record with 11 consecutive free throws made. … Division I Iowa State recruit.
OLIVIA GAMOKE, so., Onalaska
All-MVC first team. … Averaged 12.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists for the Hilltoppers (17-7), who won a Division 2 regional championship before falling in a sectional semifinal. … Eclipsed 20 points three times, including a season-high 25 against Tomah and a 23-point performance against Melrose-Mindoro at UW-La Crosse. … Tallied five or more steals in seven games. … Shot 44.7 percent from the field, and 89.6 percent from the free-throw line. … Developed into go-to player for stretches of the season.
EMILY HERZBERG, jr., Melrose-Mindoro
AP all-state honorable mention, WBCA all-state, All-Dairyland first team. … Averaged 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals for the Mustangs (26-2), who took second in Division 4 for the second year in a row. … Was one of four Melrose-Mindoro players to score in double figures. … Tied a season-high with 21 points in the Division 4 semifinal against Colby, and had eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks in that game. … Division I South Dakota State recruit.
LILY KRAHN, fr., Prairie du Chien
All-SWC first team. … Averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Blackhawks (20-2), who won a regional championship before falling in a sectional semifinal. … Shot 53 percent from the field, 34 percent from 3-point range, and 79 percent from the free-throw line. … Scored a season-high 29 against Barneveld. … Had five or more assists five times, and four or more steals eight times. … Only freshman on all-Tribune or all-conference teams.
MADISON LINDAUER, sr., Tomah
AP all-state honorable mention, WBCA all-state honorable mention, MVC co-player of the year. … Averaged 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game for the Timberwolves (13-9). … Set school record for points in a game with 39 against Sparta, and set school records for points in a season (479) and career points (1,480). … Scored 24 or more points in half her games. … Strong defender with ability to guard wings and guards. … NAIA Division II Viterbo recruit.
ERIKA SIMMONS, sr., Melrose-Mindoro
AP all-state honorable mention, WBCA all-state honorable mention, All-Dairyland first team. … Averaged 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mustangs (26-2), who advanced to the Division 4 state championship game for the second straight year. … Second-leading scorer and rebounder on team with five college-bound players. … Defended well on the perimeter and her strength helped her defend bigger players. … Set school record with 1,540 career points. … Division III UW-Whitewater recruit.
KATIE TORNSTROM, sr., Caledonia
First team all-Three Rivers, MSHSL Class AA all-tournament team. … Averaged 21.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists for the Warriors (25-6), who advanced to the Class AA state championship game. … One of the most prolific scorers in the area, had a season-high of 42 points and had at least five other 30-point games. … Posted three double-doubles in the state tournament, including a 25-point, 11-rebound game in the quarterfinals. … Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead recruit.
LEXI WAGNER, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
AP all-state fourth team, WBCA all-state, Coulee player of the year. … Averaged 21.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the 3-point line, leading the Red Hawks (24-3) to their first Division 3 state tournament appearance. … Scored a season-high 39 points against Westby, including a season-best eight 3s. … Scored 26 or more points eight times. … Primary scorer and distributor for G-E-T, which won the Coulee. … Division I Youngstown State recruit.
HONORABLE MENTION
(Alphabetical order)
Kayla Bahr, jr., Aquinas; Macey Banasik, so., Prairie du Chien; Brooke Bentzen, sr., West Salem; Claire Borsheim, sr., Logan; Katie Christopherson, sr., Melrose-Mindoro
Kaitlin Conniff, sr., Caledonia; Jenna Davis, jr., Logan; Emma Geiwitz, so., Houston; Ellie Hoesley, jr., Arcadia; Adelynn Hyatt, so., Cashton
Kaitlin Kennedy, sr., Onalaska Luther; Calette Lockington, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Lexi Miller, jr., Onalaska; Ava Parcher, so., Central; Gabby Ritchie, sr., Prairie du Chien
Alyssa Rostad, sr., Houston; Linzy Sendelbach, jr., Arcadia; Taylor Theusch, jr., Aquinas; Danyelle Waldera, sr., Blair-Talyor; Callie Ziebell, so., Sparta.
—Colten Bartholomew