All-Tribune girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Lexi Donarski is player of the year

The next big moment in the basketball career of Lexi Donarski is a dynamic play she will make for the Iowa State University women’s team.
Whether it’s hitting a jump shot or knocking the ball away from an opponent and finishing a fast break, Donarski will hear the explosion of the Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
“I can’t wait for her to play there,” said Onalaska High School and Iowa State graduate Matt Thomas, who plays for the Toronto Raptors. “They are gonna love her.”
Everything the Aquinas High School senior has done to this moment is preparation for what’s to come on another level, and a couple of prominent players from the Coulee Region have had a hand in that development.
Both Thomas and Aquinas graduate Bronson Koenig saw what Lexi — the Tribune’s girls basketball player of the year for a third time — had as a basketball player at a young age, and their influence gave her a basketball education few get the luxury to experience.
“Think about it,” said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, who had Thomas and Koenig at his house a lot over the years to work on their games. “These are two guys who recognized something in here and spent the time helping her. Now, they are professional basketball players.”
Dave doesn’t want to go that far into the future when discussing basketball — “I’m still trying to get used to her playing college basketball, so let’s leave that on the back burner,” he said — but he recognizes her potential.
He watched her evolve from a frail and undersized player — also consider that she consistently played with and against players older than she was — into Wisconsin’s best player as a senior and one who was held in good regard throughout the country.
Lexi finished her Aquinas career with 2,106 points, 560 assists, 388 steals and 374 rebounds. She averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the course of a 110-game career that included a 107-3 record, four MVC titles, two WIAA Division 4 state championships and four state semifinal victories.
The 5-foot-10 point guard was one of six girls chosen to take part in the national Steph Curry Camp last August and was supposed to follow up her senior season with performances in the Jordan Brand Classic in March and the McDonald’s All-American game on April 1.
The coronavirus pandemic stopped her from the last two experiences (and a chance to win a third state title), but she was a standout performer at Steph Curry’s event. There is a reason for that.
“Bronson was here for weeks before that camp and working with her on some drills,” Dave said. “She got to the camp, and all the drills they did were same one she was working with Bronson on.”
Lexi’s success is much more than having guys like Thomas and Koenig around. Aquinas grads Lucas Morrissey and Scott Christopherson also spend plenty of time playing basketball on the court at the Donarski house, and Lexi’s role was mostly that of younger sister.
“It is very much like a brother-sister situation,” she said. “I’ve seen Bronson a lot more lately, but it’s fun because we get on each other pretty good and make (basketball) a lot of fun.”
Dave said Thomas gave him outside perspective on coaching his daughter and that both Thomas and Koenig recognized her talent level while they were building their own careers.
Lexi, who has always been coached by Dave and her mom, Pam, sometimes found it easier to take instruction from other approaches. As Lexi’s approach to the game became more serious, she had a couple of decent ones to draw from.
“It was nice to have more people to look up to like that,” Lexi said. “They were guys who were so successful in the sport even when they were younger, and they provided a great example for me and showed me what I wanted to accomplish.
“They showed me how to set goals and achieve them.”
Her shot? Lexi worked with Dave on most of the mechanics, but imagine having someone like Thomas, a player who is making 46.7 percent of his 3-point attempts in the NBA.
Thomas, like the Donarski family, was an Onalaska resident, so he was very accessible during his high school years and even when home while playing for Iowa State.
“She wasn’t even 10 when you could see that she was going to be really good,” Thomas said before taking a light-hearted poke at Lexi’s dad. “There is such passion for the game and such good genetics, probably from Pam and not so much from Dave.
“I’ve kind of had to watch more from afar lately, but I always talk to them to see how she’s doing. Going to Iowa State, and committing to that as a freshman is a big deal, and she’s done so much more since then.”
Her ability to get to the basket at will? She credits Koenig with her work off the dribble.
Koenig, a player Lexi and her family watched while playing at Wisconsin and in the NCAA Tournament, said she is ready for the transition that awaits and that the path followed has been the right one.
“When you walk into a gym and see that one person who is head and shoulders above everyone, and it’s not close, that’s Lexi,” Koenig said. “It’s special to combine the athleticism, skill and basketball IQ that she has. I remember the charts they had in their house when she was younger that said how many 3s they had to make and how many mid-range they had to make. They charted everything out and had fun with it.”
There is also much more about basketball when it comes to adjusting to the next level.
“It will be interesting to see her play for a new coach and with some new girls,” Koenig said. “I know how it can be in Division I basketball with different egos that can all come together or don’t. I think it’s going to be fun to see how her career pans out and how she improves on what she already does so well.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
