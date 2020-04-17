All-Tribune girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Lexi Donarski is player of the year

“I’ve kind of had to watch more from afar lately, but I always talk to them to see how she’s doing. Going to Iowa State, and committing to that as a freshman is a big deal, and she’s done so much more since then.”

Her ability to get to the basket at will? She credits Koenig with her work off the dribble.

Koenig, a player Lexi and her family watched while playing at Wisconsin and in the NCAA Tournament, said she is ready for the transition that awaits and that the path followed has been the right one.

“When you walk into a gym and see that one person who is head and shoulders above everyone, and it’s not close, that’s Lexi,” Koenig said. “It’s special to combine the athleticism, skill and basketball IQ that she has. I remember the charts they had in their house when she was younger that said how many 3s they had to make and how many mid-range they had to make. They charted everything out and had fun with it.”

There is also much more about basketball when it comes to adjusting to the next level.

“It will be interesting to see her play for a new coach and with some new girls,” Koenig said. “I know how it can be in Division I basketball with different egos that can all come together or don’t. I think it’s going to be fun to see how her career pans out and how she improves on what she already does so well.”

