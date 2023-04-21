Macy Donarski is ready for a significant basketball challenge.

There have been obstacles every season the Aquinas High School senior has laced up her shoes and walked onto a court, but what happens two months from now is right up her alley.

The 5-foot-8 point guard has always shown genuine excitement for big games and matchups against well-known players. It was impossible to make the grin that stretched across her face disappear during those conversations.

Now imagine how Donarski will feel when she and her family pull into Missoula, Montana, the third week of June to join new teammates from the University of Montana.

“It gets more and more exciting for me,” Donarski said of the days passing by and the reporting date for her new team approaches. “I’m super excited to just be a part of that program.

“I’m excited for a new opportunity and new experience, too. I’m getting anxious and ready to go.”

Everyone Donarski matches up with from here on out is a well-known player from somewhere. A player who dominated just like she did during four seasons with the Blugolds.

Donarski has historically thrived in those situations, and she’ll be expected to do so again by a coaching staff — one that doesn’t include a parent for the first time — that is bringing her there to succeed on a Division I level.

The chance of that is certainly promising after Donarski averaged 20.3 points, 8.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 rebounds per game as a senior and one of the state’s best players. The Associated Press All-State first-teamer is also the Tribune’s girls basketball player of the year.

Donarski faces her biggest transition since starting her sophomore season with the Blugolds.

A solid bench contributor for a team that went 25-1 and qualified for the WIAA Division 4 state championship game before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Donarski had to come in a year later as a leader for a very new group of Blugolds.

She credits former teammate Bri Bahr — a senior that season — with helping her make the necessary adjustments as a point guard leaned on heavily by a team full of players in new roles.

“Bri Bahr was a great leader, and I just had to try and be more vocal and speak up about what I was seeing on the court,” Donarski said. “I think it was made easy by Bri because she gave me the support I needed.

“Doing that really helped me find my place on the court.”

Once she found her place, Donarski was tough for opponents to contain. Aquinas recorded a 96-9 overall record and went 43-0 in MVC games and 17-3 in postseason games during her four seasons.

The Blugolds also qualified for three state tournaments and three championship games. The only time Aquinas was stopped short of the state tournament was her junior season. Donarski played a sectional semifinal against eventual champion Mineral Point that year with a mask on her face after breaking her nose days before in practice.

She’s a proven winner.

Her will to win was evident throughout her career, but especially in that loss to the Pointers because of what she did to get back on the court so quickly. Donarski even scored 16 points and had six assists in the eight-point loss to a team that won its sectional final and two state games by an average of 14 points.

Donarski established herself as one of the area’s best as a sophomore and did nothing but build on her status over the past two seasons. She made teammates better and played a big role in helping freshman Sammy Davis become a serious weapon for a 28-2 team that lost only to MSHSL Class AA state champion Providence Academy and Division 4 champion Laconia.

She averaged 27 points and 8.5 assists in those two losses and was there for big plays in wins over top teams like Lake Mills, Prairie du Chien, Winona Cotter and Cuba City.

A state title might have eluded her — you can rest assured that she is still annoyed at not getting a chance to play Melrose-Mindoro in the 2020 title game at the Resch Center — but success at this level did not.

Donarski expects to work hard during the next stage of her basketball career, which she hopes includes a postseason return for the Lady Griz. Montana last won a Big Sky Conference championship and played in the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

Donarski believes her experience and knowledge of the game give her a good start on that path, but being able to play regularly against the caliber of opponent that awaits her will force her to address some holes in her game.

She has gotten a jump on that by running drills with her parents, Dave and Pam, on their court at home. With shooters like Jacy Weisbrod, Autumn Passehl and Maddie Murphy at her side the past couple of seasons, Donarski didn’t have pressure to light up opponents from the perimeter. She made 40 3-pointers as a senior and 106 on 33.8% accuracy during her Aquinas career.

“My perimeter game needs quite a bit of improvement,” she said. “They like how I can create going downhill, but I also have to be able to pull it back and shoot. There will be a lot of shooting work, off the dribble, off the catch.

“That’s something that will definitely be stressed.”