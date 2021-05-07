 Skip to main content
All-Tribune girls basketball: Prairie du Chien's Lily Krahn named player of the year
ALL-TRIBUNE GIRLS BASKETBALL | PLAYER OF THE YEAR

All-Tribune girls basketball: Prairie du Chien's Lily Krahn named player of the year

PdC's Lily Krahn

Prairie du Chien junior Lily Krahn averaged 20.6 points per game and led the Blackhawks to a 17-3 record. She committed last month to accept a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin and is the Tribune's girls basketball player of the year.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Lily Krahn knew the task ahead, and it wasn’t going to be an easy one.

The Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team was trying to make its first WIAA state tournament appearance in 10 years and had given no reason why it couldn’t.

And while a brutal Division 3 sectional awaited with Lake Mills established as a semifinal hurdle and Marshall likely awaiting as another, anything was possible with Krahn.

There was a reason that schools like Kansas State, Oklahoma State and others wanted her to join the team after graduating high school in 2022. Her ability to score from anywhere on the court was a pretty appealing one.

Krahn scored 16 points, but Prairie du Chien’s season ended on a 57-56 loss to the L-Cats, who scored the winning basket with 2 seconds left. That’s how the Blackhawks closed out a 17-3 season with losses only to the eventual state champ (Lake Mills), runner-up (Aquinas) and Division 2 state semifinalist (Onalaska).

“We set high goals for ourselves, for each other, for the team,” the junior said. “We definitely thought we could make a run this year, and it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but we did pretty well.”

So did Krahn, a University of Wisconsin commit who has been selected as the Tribune’s girls basketball player of the year amid some extremely difficult competition.

Krahn averaged 20.6 points per game and made 38.9% of her 3-point attempts. She shot 53.5% overall despite being the overwhelming No. 1 scoring option on the team and was held to less than 10 points just once.

Speaking of that competition, Onalaska senior Olivia Gamoke was was sensational in taking her game to a new level and the Hilltoppers to the Division 2 state semifinals. Aquinas junior Jacy Weisbrod and sophomore Macy Donarski provided an incomparable one-two punch that led the Blugolds to a runner-up finish in Division 3.

While four seniors graduated and departed for Division I programs after last season — Lexi Donarski to Iowa State, Courtney Becker to Drake and Emily Herzberg and Mesa Byom to South Dakota State — this year’s future Division I crop is younger.

Krahn still has another season and Donarski has offers and two seasons left. Sparta senior Callie Ziebell is the exception and off to Bradley once this school year ends.

Krahn built her Division I path through a love of basketball that started early as part of a family that loved the sport. Immediate family, cousins, aunts, uncles, it doesn’t make a difference. Krahn is happy to play with any of them whenever there is an interest.

“When I was younger, I’d be like, ‘Mom, I want to go to the gym,’” Krahn said. “She’d say, ‘But you were just there for three hours.’ I didn’t care because I wanted to go again.”

Krahn chose not to specialize — though it was debated — and has played volleyball and softball at Prairie du Chien, as well. She enjoys being on a team and the camaraderie that is built. But basketball has always been the love.

Her final AAU basketball season will be balanced by individual workouts that have become year-round for Krahn. Her mom, April, is there with the workout plan, and they attack a variety of skills.

They hope it helps for two reasons. Krahn would like to have a strong finish to her Prairie du Chien career. She’d also like to be ready for whatever awaits when becoming a Badger.

Wisconsin has a new coach in Marisa Moseley, who moved quickly to try and get Krahn to be part of the program. Moseley will certainly want Krahn to score, which she has shown she can do.

Krahn scored at least 25 points seven times last season with a season-high 30 in a win over Lancaster. She used a scoring flurry to bring the Blackhawks back to within a basket in a loss to Aquinas and averaged 21.7 ppg during the postseason.

The expectation of scoring at that clip may increase next year with the graduation loss of some key seniors — Macey Banasik a significant one — but so will her other skills.

“I’ve been playing with the older girls for a long time, but I’m also pretty close to the sophomore girls,” Krahn said. “My role will change as far as being a leader, but I think it’s going to be fun.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

ALL-TRIBUNE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2021: Lily Krahn, G, Prairie du Chien; 2020: Lexi Donarski, PG, Aquinas; 2019: Lexi Donarski, PG, Aquinas; 2018: Emma Wittmershaus, F, Bangor; 2017: Lexi Donarski, PG, Aquinas; 2016: Tayla Stuttley, F, Onalaska; 2015: Annalese Lamke, C, G-E-T; 2014: Courtney Meyer, C, Onalaska; 2013: Caitlyn Russell, C, Holmen; 2012: Caitlyn Russell, C, Holmen.

2011: Amber Sorenson, G, Caledonia; 2010: Amber Sorenson, G, Caledonia; 2009: Mary Kurisch, C, West Salem; 2008: Danielle Jorgenson, F, Logan; 2007: Danielle Jorgenson, F, Logan; 2006: Cary Rasmussen, G/F, Sparta; 2005: Pearl Wallace, F, Kickapoo; 2004: Rachel Mueggenborg, G, West Salem; 2003: Rachel Mueggenborg, G, West Salem; 2002: Ashley Josephson, G, West Salem.

2001: Dana Weibel, G/F, Sparta; 2000: Dana Levendoski, F, Logan; 1999: Hannah Kirking, C, Sparta; 1998: Kristi Johnson, G, Holmen; 1997: Kristi Johnson, G, Holmen; 1996: Kelley Paulus, G, Central; 1995: Kelley Paulus, G, Central; 1994: Sarah Schieber, G, Caledonia; 1993: Amy Strohmeyer, G, Tomah; 1992: Rhonda Rice, G, Tomah.

1991: Gretchen Haggerty, G, Logan; 1990: Karmen Biermeier, G, Central; 1989: Heather Dunham, G, Aquinas; 1988: Amy Horstman, F/C, Aquinas; 1987: Anne Weisbecker, G, Aquinas; 1986: Michele Kozelka, F/C, Prairie du Chien; 1985: Paulette Stall, G, Aquinas.

KRAHN FILE

SCHOOL: Prairie du Chien

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Guard

HEIGHT: 5-foot-10

CAREER POINTS: 1,171 (18.6 per game)

CAREER 3-POINTERS: 160 (36.3%)

COLLEGE: University of Wisconsin

