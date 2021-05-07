All-Tribune girls basketball: Prairie du Chien's Lily Krahn named player of the year

Krahn chose not to specialize — though it was debated — and has played volleyball and softball at Prairie du Chien, as well. She enjoys being on a team and the camaraderie that is built. But basketball has always been the love.

Her final AAU basketball season will be balanced by individual workouts that have become year-round for Krahn. Her mom, April, is there with the workout plan, and they attack a variety of skills.

They hope it helps for two reasons. Krahn would like to have a strong finish to her Prairie du Chien career. She’d also like to be ready for whatever awaits when becoming a Badger.

Wisconsin has a new coach in Marisa Moseley, who moved quickly to try and get Krahn to be part of the program. Moseley will certainly want Krahn to score, which she has shown she can do.

Krahn scored at least 25 points seven times last season with a season-high 30 in a win over Lancaster. She used a scoring flurry to bring the Blackhawks back to within a basket in a loss to Aquinas and averaged 21.7 ppg during the postseason.

The expectation of scoring at that clip may increase next year with the graduation loss of some key seniors — Macey Banasik a significant one — but so will her other skills.

“I’ve been playing with the older girls for a long time, but I’m also pretty close to the sophomore girls,” Krahn said. “My role will change as far as being a leader, but I think it’s going to be fun.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.