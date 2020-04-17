All-Tribune girls basketball: The first team

(Alphabetical order)
COURTNEY BECKER, sr., Aquinas
AP all-state third team, MVC Co-Player of the Year. … Averaged 13.2 points per game on a team-high 60.7 percent shooting from the floor. … Physical presence in the paint and grabbed a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game. … Scored at least 15 points in 11 games, including a season-high 23 in a win over Sparta.. … Pulled down at least 10 rebounds in seven games. … Registered five double-doubles. … Committed to Drake.
MESA BYOM, sr., Melrose-Mindoro
AP all-state honorable mention, All-Dairyland Conference first team. … Averaged a team-high 17.2 points per game to help the Mustangs, whose only loss on the season came to Black Hawk, advance to their third straight state tournament. … A do-it-all post, averaged a team-high 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. … Shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from 3, the latter a team-high among players with at least 25 attempts. … Scored in double figures in each game and scored at least 20 points in seven games. … Posted a season-high 32 points to go along with 12 rebounds in a win over Blair-Taylor. … Committed to South Dakota State.
LEXI DONARSKI, sr., Aquinas
AP all-state player of the year, WBCA’s Miss Basketball, McDonald’s All-American, MVC Co-Player of the Year. … Led the top-ranked Blugolds in points per game (24.2), assists per game (6.9) and steals per game (5.5) to guide the team to a fourth straight WIAA Division 4 state title game. … Scored at least 15 points in every game and had at least 20 in 24 of 26 games. … Posted four double-doubles and one triple-double. … Committed to Iowa State.
EMILY HERZBERG, sr.,
Melrose-Mindoro
AP all-state honorable mention, All-Dairyland Conference first team. … Averaged 16 points per game on 42.8 percent shooting from the floor. … Made a team-high 43 3-pointers on 132 attempts (32.6 percent). … Averaged 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.9 steals per game. … Scored at least 15 points in 14 games, including six games with at least 20 points. … Posted a season-high 30 points, including six 3s, to go along with nine assists and seven steals in a win over Blair-Taylor. … Committed to South Dakota State.
TAYLOR THEUSCH, sr., Aquinas
AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. … Averaged 14.7 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the floor and was one of the area’s best shooters from beyond the arc. … Led the Blugolds with 81 3-pointers made while shooting 45.3 percent (81-of-179) from deep. … Scored at least 15 points in 13 games and made at least four 3-pointers in 11 games. … Was 6-of-6 from 3 in Aquinas’ WIAA Division 4 postseason opener against Darlington and hit seven 3s in the state semifinal, setting a division record. … Committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.
