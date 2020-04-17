All-Tribune girls basketball: The first team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Alphabetical order)

COURTNEY BECKER, sr., Aquinas

AP all-state third team, MVC Co-Player of the Year. … Averaged 13.2 points per game on a team-high 60.7 percent shooting from the floor. … Physical presence in the paint and grabbed a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game. … Scored at least 15 points in 11 games, including a season-high 23 in a win over Sparta.. … Pulled down at least 10 rebounds in seven games. … Registered five double-doubles. … Committed to Drake.

MESA BYOM, sr., Melrose-Mindoro

AP all-state honorable mention, All-Dairyland Conference first team. … Averaged a team-high 17.2 points per game to help the Mustangs, whose only loss on the season came to Black Hawk, advance to their third straight state tournament. … A do-it-all post, averaged a team-high 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. … Shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from 3, the latter a team-high among players with at least 25 attempts. … Scored in double figures in each game and scored at least 20 points in seven games. … Posted a season-high 32 points to go along with 12 rebounds in a win over Blair-Taylor. … Committed to South Dakota State.

LEXI DONARSKI, sr., Aquinas