All-Tribune girls basketball: The second, third and fourth teams and honorable mention

SECOND TEAM
CLAIRE BORSHEIM, sr., Logan
All-MVC first team. … Did a bit of everything for the Rangers. … Averaged 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, both second best for Logan. … Dished out a team-high 109 assists on the season, good for 4.5 per game. … No other Ranger had more than 44 assists. … Committed to Davenport University.
OLIVIA GAMOKE, jr., Onalaska
AP all-state honorable mention, All-MVC first team. … Led the Hilltoppers with 10.9 points and 2.9 steals per game. … Also led the team in 3-pointers made with 35. … Shot 35.4 percent (35-of-99) from beyond the arc, best on the team with a minimum of 30 attempts. … Added 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. … Has offers from Minnesota State-Mankato, Sioux Falls and UW-Parkside.
ELLIE HOESLEY, sr., Arcadia
AP all-state honorable mention, Coulee Conference Athlete of the Year. … Scored 15.3 points per game on 47 percent shooting to help lead the Raiders to the Division 3 state tournament. … Averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals per game while making 45 3-pointers. … Finished with 1,066 career points. … Committed to Viterbo.
LILY KRAHN, so., Prairie du Chien
AP all-state honorable mention, All-SWC first team. … Led the Blackhawks in scoring with 20.9 points per game. … Also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.2 assists. … Scored 33 points in a win over River Valley and 29 points in wins over Fennimore and Decorah (Iowa). … Has an offer from UW-Milwaukee.
CALETTE LOCKINGTON, sr., Melrose-Mindoro
All-Dairyland Conference first team. … Stepped up her scoring and averaged 12.7 points per game while facilitating the Mustangs’ offense. … Made the second most 3-pointers on the team with 24. … Averaged a team-high 4.5 assists per game against just 2.1 turnovers per game. … Dished out at least five assists in 13 games, including a season-high 11 in a win over C-FC. … Committed to Viterbo.
THIRD TEAM
KAYLA BAHR, sr., Aquinas
All-MVC honorable mention. … Filled whatever role the Blugolds needed. … Averaged 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists. … Posted double-digit points in four games and double-digit rebounds in five games. … Registered a double-double in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal win over Darlington with 12 points and 12 rebounds, the latter of which tied a season-high.
JENNA DAVIS, sr., Logan
All-MVC second team. … Led the Rangers in scoring with 14.7 points per game. … Grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game. … Scored at least 15 points in 14 games, including four games with at least 20 points. … Scored a season-high 22 points twice. … Posted three double-doubles. … Pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds in a loss to Holmen.
ADELYNN HYATT, jr., Cashton
Scenic Bluffs Conference Athlete of the Year. … Averaged a team-high 16.9 points, 3.9 steals and 2.7 assists for the Eagles, who finished second in the conference. … Made a team-high 27 3-pointers while shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. … Grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game. … Scored a season-high 32 points twice.
BRITTNEY MISLIVECEK, fr., Central
All-MVC second team. … Led the Red Raiders in scoring with 11.6 points per game. … Quick guard with a strong pull-up jumper. … Performed well on big stages, including posting 14 points in a pair of wins over Onalaska.
CALLIE ZIEBELL, jr., Sparta
All-MVC second team. … Led the Spartans with 15.9 points per game on a team-high 61.2 percent shooting to go along with 10.9 rebounds per game. … Also led the team in blocked shots with 2.2 per game. … Scored a season-high 28 points in a win over Mauston. … Grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds in a loss to Holmen. … Registered 23 double-doubles. … Committed to Bradley.
FOURTH TEAM
LAUREN ARENZ, sr., Onalaska
All-MVC second team. … Jack-of-all-trades point guard for the Hilltoppers. … Averaged 6.5 points per game while leading the team in rebounding (5.2 rpg) and assists (3.3 apg). … Posted a season-high 17 points in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final loss to Hortonville. … Also grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds against Hortonville. … Committed to UW-Stout.
KARSEN KERSHNER, sr., Bangor
All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first team. … Led the Cardinals, who were undefeated in their conference and qualified for the WIAA Division 5 state tournament, in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounding (9.8 rpg). … Shot 49.8 percent from the floor. … Grabbed double-digit rebounds in 13 games, including a season-high 18 in a sectional semifinal win over Eleva-Strum. … Blocked nine shots in a win over Cashton. … Registered 12 double-doubles.
LINZY SENDELBACH, sr., Arcadia
All-Coulee Conference first team. … Averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists per game. … Finished with 1,196 career points.
LINDSAY STEIEN, fr., Blair-Taylor
All-Dairyland Conference first team. … All-around player who averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game.
JACY WEISBROD, so., Aquinas
All-MVC second team. … Averaged 10.9 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting from the floor and 47.2 percent shooting from 3. … Added 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. … Made at least four 3-pointers in five games, including a 5-of-7 effort against Madison Edgewood and a 4-of-4 effort in a win over Central.
HONORABLE MENTION
Macey Banasik, jr., Prairie du Chien; Macy Donarski, fr., Aquinas; Teagan Frey, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Jenna Gianoli, so., De Soto; Emma Geiwitz, jr., Houston; Kendall Gerke, jr., West Salem; Chloe Halverson, jr., Arcadia; Grace Hebel, jr., Westby; Sydney Jahr, jr., Holmen; Haley Jones, jr., Bangor; Ella Jordan, so., West Salem; Ellie Kline, so., Holmen; Grace Manke, sr., Onalaska Luther; Kenzie Miller, sr., Onalaska; Lexi Miller, sr., Onalaska; Rachel Peterson, sr., Central; Macy Stellner, jr., Westby; Abby Thompson, fr., Blair-Taylor; Sydney Torgerson, fr., Houston.
