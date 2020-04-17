All-Tribune girls basketball: The second, third and fourth teams and honorable mention

All-MVC second team. … Led the Rangers in scoring with 14.7 points per game. … Grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game. … Scored at least 15 points in 14 games, including four games with at least 20 points. … Scored a season-high 22 points twice. … Posted three double-doubles. … Pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds in a loss to Holmen.

ADELYNN HYATT, jr., Cashton

Scenic Bluffs Conference Athlete of the Year. … Averaged a team-high 16.9 points, 3.9 steals and 2.7 assists for the Eagles, who finished second in the conference. … Made a team-high 27 3-pointers while shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. … Grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game. … Scored a season-high 32 points twice.

BRITTNEY MISLIVECEK, fr., Central

All-MVC second team. … Led the Red Raiders in scoring with 11.6 points per game. … Quick guard with a strong pull-up jumper. … Performed well on big stages, including posting 14 points in a pair of wins over Onalaska.

CALLIE ZIEBELL, jr., Sparta