All-Tribune girls basketball: The teams

LINDSAY STEIEN, so., 5-9, G, Blair-Taylor

AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 5 All-State Honorable Mention. … Dairyland All-Conference First Team. … Led the Wildcats in scoring (22.9 ppg) and assists (5.2 apg). … Added 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. … Shot 41% from the floor and made 26 of 70 3-pointers. … Scored at least 25 points in nine games, including a season-high 32 on two occasions. … Dished out at least five assists in 13 games, including a season-high 10 in a win over Eleva-Strum. … Grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in a win over Whitehall. … Posted three double-doubles.

ABBY THOMPSON, so., 5-6, G, Blair-Taylor

Dairyland All-Conference First Team. … Was second on the team in scoring (15.7 ppg) and assists (4.7 apg) to Steien. … Led the Wildcats in steals (5.9 spg) and added 4.2 rebounds per game. … Made a team-high 57 3-pointers while shooting 37% from beyond the arc and 50% from the floor. … Had double-digit points in 17 of 21 games, including a season-high 25 points in a win over Brookwood. … Registered at least six steals in 11 games, including more than 10 in two games.

JACY WEISBROD, jr., 5-11, G, Aquinas