All-Tribune girls basketball: The teams

FIRST TEAM(Alphabetical order)
BRI BAHR, sr., 5-3, G, Aquinas
Did a little of everything for the Blugolds. … Averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. … Excellent 3-point shooter who made 51 3s while shooting 47% from beyond the arc. … Also shot 47% from the floor. … Finished with double-digit points in 12 games, including a career-high 17 points in a win over Arcadia. … Made at least three 3s in nine games, including five in that win over the Raiders.
MACY DONARSKI, so., 5-8, G, Aquinas
AP All-State Third Team. … WBCA Division 4 All-State. … Offers from Green Bay, South Dakota State, Saint Louis, UNLV, St. Thomas, Drake. … Averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds for a 22-1 team that advanced to the Division 3 championship game. … Very good at getting to the rim. … Averaged 28 points and 7.5 assists in two games vs. state champ Lake Mills. … Shot 46.9% from the floor and 49.5% inside the 3-point line.
OLIVIA GAMOKE, sr., 5-6, G, Onalaska
AP All-State Fourth Team. … WBCA Division 2 All-State. … Committed to play at Division II University of Sioux Falls. … Four-year contributor and three-year starter for the Hilltoppers. … Averaged 20.1 points for a 17-4 team that had its season ended by Green Bay Notre Dame in the D2 state semifinals. … Shot 45.9% from the floor and made 55 out of 128 3-pointers (43%). … Made at least one 3-pointer in 20 of 21 games. … Also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
EMMA GEIWITZ, sr., 5-9, G, Houston
Southeast Conference Player of the Year, All-State Honorable Mention. … Committed to Western Technical College. … A key piece in helping the Hurricanes reach new heights as a program, leading the team in points, steals and assists this year. … Averaged 22.7 points per game in addition to 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 6.3 steals to aid Houston to an undefeated regular season and the program’s first state tournament appearance. … Finished second in school history with 1,660 career points and first in steals (414) and assists (277).
ELLA JORDAN, jr., 5-8, G,
West Salem
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … Led the Panthers in scoring (16.2 ppg) and steals (3.3 spg). … Added 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. … Made 12 3-pointers and shot 47% from the floor. … Scored in double figures in 12 of 13 games, including four games with at least 20 points. … Hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points in a win at Westby. … Registered 11 steals in a win over Cashton.
LILY KRAHN, jr., 5-10, G, Prairie du Chien
AP All-State Second Team. … WBCA Division 3 All-State. … Committed to the University of Wisconsin. … Averaged 20.6 points per game and shot 53.5% from the floor. … Also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Black Hawks, who were 17-3 with losses to Onalaska (50-39), Aquinas (50-48) and Lake Mills (57-56) — all state qualifiers. … Made 58 of 149 3-pointers. … Averaged 15 points in the three losses.
LINDSAY STEIEN, so., 5-9, G, Blair-Taylor
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 5 All-State Honorable Mention. … Dairyland All-Conference First Team. … Led the Wildcats in scoring (22.9 ppg) and assists (5.2 apg). … Added 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. … Shot 41% from the floor and made 26 of 70 3-pointers. … Scored at least 25 points in nine games, including a season-high 32 on two occasions. … Dished out at least five assists in 13 games, including a season-high 10 in a win over Eleva-Strum. … Grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in a win over Whitehall. … Posted three double-doubles.
ABBY THOMPSON, so., 5-6, G, Blair-Taylor
Dairyland All-Conference First Team. … Was second on the team in scoring (15.7 ppg) and assists (4.7 apg) to Steien. … Led the Wildcats in steals (5.9 spg) and added 4.2 rebounds per game. … Made a team-high 57 3-pointers while shooting 37% from beyond the arc and 50% from the floor. … Had double-digit points in 17 of 21 games, including a season-high 25 points in a win over Brookwood. … Registered at least six steals in 11 games, including more than 10 in two games.
JACY WEISBROD, jr., 5-11, G, Aquinas
AP All-State Special Mention. … WBCA Division 4 All-State. … Averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for a 22-1 team. … Made 99 3-pointers in 210 attempts for 47.1%. … Averaged 29.7 points in sectional final and two state games. … Made 18 3-pointers during those three games. … Made at least one 3-pointer in every game and was 8-for-11 in a 36-point game vs. St. Croix Falls in a sectional final. … Followed that up by going 7-for-9 from the 3-point line and scoring 31 in a state semifinal win over Westfield.
CALLIE ZIEBELL, sr., 6-2, C, Sparta
AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WBCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention. … Committed to Bradley University. … Averaged 18.2 points and 12.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game for a 5-8 team. … Shot 66% from the floor, 75.9% on free throws. … Had 30 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Baraboo and 27 points and 14 rebounds in a loss to Aquinas. … Finished season with 31 points, 16 rebounds in a loss to Coulee Conference champ West Salem in a Division 2 regional semifinal.
HONORABLE MENTIONMacey Banasik, sr., Prairie du Chien; Alaina Bagniefski, jr., Aquinas; Jazzy Davis, so., Logan; Cali Esser, so., La Crescent-Hokah; Teagan Frey, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Molly Garrity, sr., Onalaska; Jenna Gianoli, jr., De Soto; Chloe Halverson, sr., Arcadia; Adelynn Hyatt, sr., Cashton; Braylee Hyatt, so., Cashton.
Sydney Jahr, sr., Holmen; Ellie Kline, jr., Holmen; Lindsey Lettner, jr., G-E-T; Megan Miedema, sr., Bangor; Brittney Mislivecek, so., Central; Ava Privet, so., Caledonia; Ella Plueger, sr., Tomah; Devyn Schmeling, jr., Onalaska; Macy Stellner, sr., Westby; Maddie Quick, sr., West Salem.