Sarah Kraus has been a game-changing player since putting on an Onalaska High School softball uniform as a freshman.
She has been one of the top players in the Coulee Region since Day 1 and has one more season left to help the Hilltoppers chase chase a fourth straight MVC championship and try to reach a new level in the WIAA postseason.
After dominant performances as a junior pitcher and hitter, Kraus has been selected as the Tribune's softball player of the year.
Kraus was an All-Tribune first-teamer as a freshman and again as a sophomore before pitching two no-hitters and posting an ERA of 0.56 as Onalaska went 24-3, won the MVC and advanced to the Division 1 sectional semifinals.
Kraus posted a 22-2 record, eight shutouts and two one-hitters. She struck out 275 batters and walked 26 while allowing 83 hits.
Here are the selections for the All-Tribune first team and honorable mention:
PITCHERS
SARAH KRAUS, jr., Onalaska: WFSCA All-State first team Large Schools. ... MVC Pitcher of the Year. ... Struck out 275 batters and posted a 22-2 record for the MVC champions. ... Recorded eight shutouts, two no-hitters and two one-hitters. ... Batted .434 with five home runs, 31 RBI, 10 doubles an six triples. ... Slugged .880.
DELANEY SACIA, sr., Holmen: WFSCA All-District honorable mention and All-MVC first team. ... Went 16-5 with a 1.59 ERA, 125 strikeouts and 18 walks in 136 innings. ... Batted .250 with five RBI.
LAUREN STEIEN, jr., Blair-Taylor: WFSCA All-State first team Small Schools. ... All-Dairyland first team. ... Owned 27-1 record with a 1.03 ERA, 140 strikeouts and 21 walks. ... Had eight shutouts and one no-hitter. ... Batted .386 and slugged .511 with 27 RBI as the Wildcats finished at Division 5 state runners-up.
SAM THOMPSON, sr., West Salem: WFSCA All-State second team Large Schools. ... Coulee Conference Pitcher of the Year. ... Winning pitcher in 21 games for the unbeaten Coulee champs. ... Posted a 0.84 ERA with 187 strikeouts in 158 innings. ... Batted .404 with a home run and 10 doubles.
CATCHER
ABBIE CAVADINI, jr., West Salem: WFSCA All-State second team Large Schools. ... All-Coulee first team. ... Hit 10 home runs and had 47 RBI. ... Maintained .467 batting average and slugged .967 with eight doubles and four triples.
INFIELDERS
ALYSSA ACHENREINER, sr., Onalaska: WFSCA All-District first team. ... All-MVC first team. ... Batted .400 with one home run, eight doubles and one triple. ... Was a .486 hitter in MVC games. ... Had 17 RBI, stole five bases and slugged .561.
GRACIE MALIN, sr., Aquinas: WFSCA All-State first team Small schools. ... All-MVC first team. ... Batted .488 and had 13 RBI. ... Stole 23 bases and scored 30 runs, giving her 46 stolen bases and 60 runs scored over the last two seasons.
CYNDA PROTSMAN, sr., Onalaska Luther: WFSCA All-State second team Small Schools. ... Coulee Conference Player of the Year. ... Batted .460, slugged .736 with one home run and 18 RBI. ... Hit 15 doubles and tripled once. ... Stole 17 bases and scored 41 runs.
JENNA WAHL, jr., Onalaska Luther: WFSCA All-District honorable mention. ... All-Coulee Conference first team. ... Batted .494 and slugged .691 after hitting one home run, seven doubles and three triples. ... Had 14 stolen bases and scored 36 runs.
OUTFIELDERS
ARI CHARLES, jr., Blair-Taylor: WFSCA All-State first team Small Schools. ... All-Dairyland first team. ... Had 42 hits for a .467 batting average and stole 55 bases. ... Drove in 22 runs and scored 52. ... Set state tournament record with five stolen bases in a state semifinal. ... Had four outfield assists.
JOSIE MATHISON, jr., Tomah: WFSCA All-State first team Large Schools. ... MVC Player of the Year. ... Held down a .442 batting average with seven home runs, eight doubles and 21 stolen bases. ... Had a fielding percentage of .968 with one error all season.
MEGAN SCHEIDT, sr., Aquinas: WFSCA All-State honorable mention Small Schools. ... All-MVC first team. ... Doubled 12 times, tripled twice and hit one home run while batting .346. ... Scored 23 runs, stole 16 bases. ... Had three outfield assists and made no errors.
UTILITY
TAYLOR FEYEN, jr., West Salem: All-Coulee Conference first team. ... Batted .485 and slugged .670. ... Hit 19 doubles, tripled five times and drove in 23 runs as a leadoff hitter. ... Made three errors at third base.
LINZY SENDELBACH, jr., Arcadia: WFSCA All-State second team Small Schools. ... All-Coulee first team. ... A catcher who hit two home runs and drove in 19 runs. ... Batted .482 with 11 doubles and one triple. ... Slugged .821.
HONORABLE MENTION
Chariell Butler, so., Logan; Samantha Chapman, sr., Holmen; Haylee Connelly, sr., Cashton; Joanna Cree, sr., Onalaska; Cierra Curran, sr., Blair-Taylor; Amy Gappa, sr., G-E-T; Alexa Hammond, jr., G-E-T; Sydney Jahr, so., Holmen; Ellie Kline, fr., Holmen; Aliyah Langrehr, fr., Bangor; Beth Meyers, sr., Central; Abby Suchla, jr., Arcadia; Hannah Suchla, jr., Arcadia; Danyelle Waldera, sr., Blair-Taylor; Mariah Wick, sr., Onalaska.