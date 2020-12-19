All-Tribune volleyball 2020: The Teams

FIRST TEAM(Alphabetical order)
Macy Donarski, so.,
setter, Aquinas
Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State second-teamer. … Had 350 assists (9.5 per set) and 123 digs (3.3 per set). … Also contributed 19 kills and 15 aces for the Blugolds, who were 7-4 and ended West Salem’s unbeaten season in a Division 2 regional.
Olivia Gamoke, sr.,
libero, Onalaska
Posted 306 digs (7.1 per set) while playing six rotations and had 47 digs vs. Reedsburg in a WIAA regional final. … Also had 23 aces for the Hilltoppers, who were 8-4 and beat Aquinas twice in three matchups.
Kendall Gerke, sr.,
setter, West Salem
Had a team-high 141 assists to go with 102 digs and 61 kills. … Contributed 20 service aces and missed one serve all season. … Big part of a team that won its first seven matches before a Division 2 regional loss to Aquinas.
Sydney Hammes, sr.,
hitter, West Salem
Ranked second on the team with 64 kills but led it with her hitting percentage of .273. … Recorded a team-best 18 blocks, had 26 digs and served at better than 80 percent. … Panthers won every conference match she played in her career.
Lily Krahn, jr.,
hitter, Prairie du Chien
All-SWC second-teamer who provided consistency for the Blackhawks. … Had at least 10 kills in all matches and finished with 126 (4.2 per set). … Also had 92 digs (3.1 per set). … Helped PdC win a regional match over Westby with 32 kills and 28 digs.
Claire Pedretti, fr.,
hitter, Onalaska
Led the Hilltoppers with 119 kills (2.9 per set) and had a .279 hitting percentage. … Had 52 kills in the final four matches, including 21 in a Division 2 regional loss to Reedsburg. … Registered 15 kills in a loss to Aquinas.
Jacy Weisbrod, jr.,
hitter, Aquinas
Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention. … Had 199 kills (5.0 per set) as the Blugolds’ go-to hitter at the net. … Registered 118 digs (3.0 per set) and 19 aces as a weapon through all six rotations.
HONORABLE MENTION(Alphabetical order)
Dana Augedahl, sr., Caledonia; Macey Banasik, sr., Prairie du Chien; Jayda Berg, so., Westby; Grace Brigson, sr., West Salem; Teagan Frey, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Emma Kujawa, sr., Onalaska; Victoria Nolte, sr., Aquinas; Makayla Nortman, jr., Black River Falls; Lauren Noth, so., Tomah; Grace Privet, sr., Caledonia; Ava Smith, jr., Onalaska.
