All-Tribune volleyball 2020: The Teams

Ranked second on the team with 64 kills but led it with her hitting percentage of .273. … Recorded a team-best 18 blocks, had 26 digs and served at better than 80 percent. … Panthers won every conference match she played in her career.

Lily Krahn, jr.,

hitter, Prairie du Chien

All-SWC second-teamer who provided consistency for the Blackhawks. … Had at least 10 kills in all matches and finished with 126 (4.2 per set). … Also had 92 digs (3.1 per set). … Helped PdC win a regional match over Westby with 32 kills and 28 digs.

Claire Pedretti, fr.,

hitter, Onalaska

Led the Hilltoppers with 119 kills (2.9 per set) and had a .279 hitting percentage. … Had 52 kills in the final four matches, including 21 in a Division 2 regional loss to Reedsburg. … Registered 15 kills in a loss to Aquinas.

Jacy Weisbrod, jr.,

hitter, Aquinas