All-Tribune volleyball: Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski chosen as player of the year

Lexi Donarski has always enjoyed delivering a thunderous spike.

The 5-foot-11 Aquinas High School senior thoroughly relishes the opportunities to smash a crater into the gym floor.

“So much fun,” she said with a laugh.

So much so that Aquinas coach Nellie George would often joke that no matter how hard she hits the ball, it still goes down as a kill.

“I would keep saying to her there is no asterisk next to it if it is a soft shot,” George said. “A kill is a kill.”

You see, Donarski has always had the ability to jump higher and hit harder than her peers. Her athleticism was always something that separated Donarski from the rest, especially on the volleyball court. But George knew that if Donarski learned some of the little things, such as reading and truly understanding her opponents’ body language or tracking the opponent’s setter, that she could be a force both offensively and defensively like many had not seen before. She challenged her star senior, asking, “What would it look like if you understood the game more?”

Donarski took it in stride, and one day it all just clicked.