All-Tribune volleyball: Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski chosen as player of the year

Lexi Donarski has always enjoyed delivering a thunderous spike.
The 5-foot-11 Aquinas High School senior thoroughly relishes the opportunities to smash a crater into the gym floor.
“So much fun,” she said with a laugh.
So much so that Aquinas coach Nellie George would often joke that no matter how hard she hits the ball, it still goes down as a kill.
“I would keep saying to her there is no asterisk next to it if it is a soft shot,” George said. “A kill is a kill.”
You see, Donarski has always had the ability to jump higher and hit harder than her peers. Her athleticism was always something that separated Donarski from the rest, especially on the volleyball court. But George knew that if Donarski learned some of the little things, such as reading and truly understanding her opponents’ body language or tracking the opponent’s setter, that she could be a force both offensively and defensively like many had not seen before. She challenged her star senior, asking, “What would it look like if you understood the game more?”
Donarski took it in stride, and one day it all just clicked.
“There’s just so many variables when it comes to defense, and so we talked a lot about how to put yourself in a position to dig balls and all that stuff and just like all of a sudden one day she was just everywhere,” George said. “Jess (assistant coach Jessica Rhodes) and I were on boxes trying to get kills on her. But no matter where we were in her area that she was in charge of we couldn’t do it. She was just figuring out based on our body language and just doing everything that you ask the kids to watch of the attackers. She had figured that out.”
That combination of unmatched athleticism with an advanced volleyball IQ formed together to push a great volleyball player over the top, delivering an offensive and defensive force that few from this area have witnessed before. For that reason, Donarski is the La Crosse Tribune’s volleyball player of the year.
Donarski was picked from a finalist group that also included Logan’s Marissa Kleman and Caledonia’s Lydia Lange.
Donarski’s season stats were eye-popping: 444 kills with a .307 hitting percentage to go along with 338 digs, 61 blocks, 37 aces and a serving percentage over 91 percent, as she helped the Blugolds win another MVC crown and reach the program’s first ever state title game, in which they fell to Howards Grove.
“Obviously, we had goals this season, and one of them wasn’t quite reached,” Donarski said. “... But we did have a really good season, and looking back on it, we were the first team from Aquinas to ever make it to state and the first to ever make it all the way to the state championship. So we’re still really happy with how the season ended.”
Yet, it’s funny because when you think about Donarski, you think basketball. Rightfully so, considering she committed to Iowa State before ever playing a varsity minute and is currently ranked by ESPN as the No. 12 prospect in the country for the Class of 2020. Yet, Donarski will be the first to tell you that when it comes to her love for volleyball, it isn’t that far off.
“I’ve always loved volleyball,” she said. “During volleyball season, I prioritize volleyball over basketball. I’m still going home after practice and getting shots up, but I’m still at everything. I’m not skipping stuff or anything that’s related. I’m all in, because I really do like volleyball, too. And I even played club volleyball last year during basketball. So it’s always been that I’ve had this love for volleyball. I just always liked basketball that much more.
“I’m really going to miss it.”
She could easily play volleyball at the next level if she wanted to. This past season volleyball coaches were still calling George, asking if Donarski was having second thoughts about her basketball commitment. Coaches weren’t the only ones, opposing fans too were asking the question, “What is she doing playing basketball?”
“When we were down at state, people were coming up to me after our semifinal — and this was true volleyball people, volleyball lovers, who were all things volleyball — and were just like, ‘If she’s this good at volleyball, how is she at basketball?’ They just couldn’t believe she would choose to play basketball as good as she was at volleyball,” George said.
Donarski finished her career with 1,404 kills with a hitting percentage of .310 to go along with 1,008 digs. The number of digs sticks out, considering Donarski tallied over 1,000 in essentially three seasons. As a freshman, she didn’t have to play the back row. She was primarily just a hitter. But with graduations, she was called upon to fill a different role and she did. And she ended up falling in love with it.
“I love playing back row,” Donarski said. “I really like service hitting, too, which a lot of people get worked up about, because it’s so hard. They come at you fast.”
It truly takes a special player to do what she did in three years.
“To get 1,000 digs in a position that you’re only back there for three rotations, and that’s not to say she wouldn’t get some in the front row, but for the majority of it, it’s just those three rotations in the back row. To do that is just pretty special.”
But that is who Donarski is. A special player that will leave her mark at not only Aquinas, but the city of La Crosse. Enjoy it, because it will be gone before you know it.