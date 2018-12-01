FIRST TEAM
(Alphabetical order)
BROOKE BENTZEN, sr., West Salem: Coulee Conference player of the year for a second time. … Had 1,058 assists, 261 digs, 77 aces, 69 kills and 33 blocks for the unbeaten conference champs. … Had 1,934 career assists and 401 career digs. … All-Tribune first team as a junior.
COURTNEY BECKER, jr., Aquinas: WVCA Division 3 All-State honorable mention. … All-MVC first team. … Had 185 kills and attack efficiency of .320 to go along with 108 blocks and 28 digs. … Has 294 kills and 179 blocks in two seasons.
LEXI DONARSKI, jr., Aquinas: WVCA Division 3 All-State first team. … MVC player of the year. … Posted 377 kills with an attack efficiency of .331. … Had 59 blocks to go with 41 aces and 322 digs. … All-Tribune first team as a sophomore.
MARISSA KLEMAN, jr., Logan: All-MVC first team. … Registered 217 kills and a nice hitting percentage of .356 for a team that went 6-6 in the MVC after going 4-32 the previous three seasons. … Also had 213 digs and 28 aces. … Will play at UW-Milwaukee.
LYDIA LANGE, jr., Caledonia: All-State in Class A for Minnesota and all-conference choice in the Three Rivers Conference. … Had 371 kills and .325 attack efficiency. … Recorded 244 digs while playing the back row for the first time.
SAMANTHA THOMPSON, sr., West Salem: All-Coulee Conference first team. … Had 359 kills, 438 digs, 73 aces and 58 blocks to push career totals to 563 kills, 672 digs, 142 aces and 104 blocks. … Very consistent with balanced production all season.
MCKENZIE WINKER, sr., Holmen: All-MVC first team. … Led the area with 405 kills, getting 5.5 per set. … Also had 30 blocks, 56 aces and 356 digs with an average of 11.1 digs per set. … Had 1,134 kills, 988 digs, 213 aces and 122 blocks during career. … All-Tribune first team as a junior.
HONORABLE MENTION
Samantha Blackdeer, sr., Black River Falls; Olivia Gamoke, so., Onalaska; Jordan Hein, jr., G-E-T; Emily Herzberg, jr., Melrose-Mindoro; Ellie Hoesley, jr., Arcadia; Sam Millard, sr., Holmen; Sam Olson, sr., West Salem; Caitlin Pattison, sr., Prairie du Chien; Maggie Roou, sr., Black River Falls; Megan Scheidt, sr., Aquinas; Laney Schnell, jr., Sparta; Taylor Theusch, jr., Aquinas; Katie Tornstrom, sr., Caledonia; Emily Wall, sr., Holmen.