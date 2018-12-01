One of Sammi Maier’s first decisions as Holmen High School volleyball coach has paid dividends over the last four years.
Maier knew the current group of seniors had the potential to be something special, even back when they were freshmen, but more on that later.
The Vikings went 30-4 this season, tied with Aquinas for the second season in a row for the MVC championship, and advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal before falling to Sun Prairie — again.
The Vikings’ recent run of success is the reason Maier is the Tribune’s volleyball coach of the year.
Holmen had plenty of weapons as McKenzie Winker and Emily Wall were named to the All-MVC first team, while senior Sam Millard was a second-team honoree. Winker had 19 kills and 16 digs in the loss against Sun Prairie. Seniors Claire Eade and Morgan Boe received All-MVC honorable mention.
Still, it took someone to bring the Vikings’ talent and motivation together and put it into one cohesive package. Maier did just that.
“You always want to go into the season wanting that conference title,” Maier said. “Your team can be so different from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. You have to play consistently every single night. And that’s hard to do throughout an entire season.”
Holmen lost to Aquinas in the first round of conference play, but the Vikings evened things up with the Blugolds in a Oct. 2 matchup by winning in four sets.
“We just felt more comfortable with where we were at in the season,” Maier said. “We learned from our mistakes, and we played to our strengths a little bit more. The girls felt good about that at the end of the season.”
At the beginning of the journey, Maier was in her first season as the Vikings’ varsity coach, and she wasted no time putting the Class of 2019 players into the varsity mix four seasons ago.The Vikings made it to the Division 1 sectional semifinal that season, but Sun Prairie ended Holmen’s run that year, too.
To put it in perspective, Holmen was a No. 6 seed in the 2015 campaign.
Maier admits she’s developed as a coach just as the Vikings have as athletes.
“I didn’t have prior experience,” Maier said. “I got thrown into the role. It’s been quite a learning curve for me being a head coach.”
The biggest lesson Maier has learned is to tackle things on a daily basis, and roll with the punches when thrown.
“Whether it’s an injury or something outside of volleyball, there are so many distractions,” Maier said. “The one main thing I’ve learned is that if you invest time into girls, they’re going to learn to trust you. That’s how they grow. If you have that level of trust with them, they will trust that process will work.”
When Maier watched players like Winker and Wall for the first time, she said she was in awe. Maier knew there was talent at the younger levels, but they certainly didn’t play like freshmen.
“A lot of times as a high school coach through the summer, you separate the newer players from the more experienced. I remember them coming into the gym, and we had to talk the first couple days about not separating them. They need to be playing with those senior girls.”
Winker was the lone Vikings freshman to play on that team, but Maier is glad that she incorporated the freshmen to play with the older girls. It turned out to be a wise strategic move.
Maier said that is when the program took a turn for the better.
“They deserve a lot of credit, for sure,” Maier said. “It just helped elevate everyone’s level of play. They were ready. They were passionate about the sport.”