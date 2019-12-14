All-Tribune volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas' Nellie George is coach of the year

“It’s easy to sit in the gym in August and be like, ‘All right, what are our goals?’ But to see those goals come to fruition for the kids is something special,” George said. “Because at the end of the day, it’s not about what I do.”

Although the Blugolds came up just short of their ultimate goal — a state title — there is no denying their successful season. In addition to its runner-up finish, Aquinas was a perfect 12-0 in the MVC and won the conference outright, which gave the team at least a share of the conference title for the fourth year in a row.

Heading into the season, George knew this group was special, and that extends beyond the court. It’s a year she won’t soon forget.

“This was just a really great group of girls, top to bottom, to be around,” George said. “So for me, this year, the volleyball part of it is awesome. All of the success that we had is awesome. But for me this was a different year.

“We just had a lot of fun and enjoyed being around each other. … Over the years, when I have team meetings with the kids, it’s, ‘Do we have success because we’re having fun or are we having fun because we have success?’ I think this year it was both.”