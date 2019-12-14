All-Tribune volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas' Nellie George is coach of the year

Before Aquinas High School volleyball coach Nellie George stepped foot in Green Bay’s Resch Center for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament last month, she got some simple advice from Blugolds girls basketball coach Dave Donarski, who has made his fair share of postseason trips to the arena as a coach.
Enjoy it.
“In my head, before we left, I’m like, ‘Of course I’m going to enjoy it. What does he mean?’” George said. “But once we got there, just even entering the Resch Center, I think I started to understand what he meant. It can get overwhelming with, ‘Where are we supposed to be? What do we need to be doing?’ All of those things instead of just taking a step back.
“We’re one of four teams in the state of Wisconsin at Division 3 that are still playing volleyball. We’re one of them, and that’s a huge accomplishment.”
A huge accomplishment, indeed.
In 2019, Aquinas returned to the WIAA state tournament for just the second time in program history — the first came in 2016 — and was the state runner-up, the Blugolds’ best finish.
For her role in Aquinas’ historic season, George is the La Crosse Tribune Volleyball Coach of the Year after being selected from a group of finalists that also included Logan’s Jessa Ellenbecker and West Salem’s Brett Thompson.
“It’s easy to sit in the gym in August and be like, ‘All right, what are our goals?’ But to see those goals come to fruition for the kids is something special,” George said. “Because at the end of the day, it’s not about what I do.”
Although the Blugolds came up just short of their ultimate goal — a state title — there is no denying their successful season. In addition to its runner-up finish, Aquinas was a perfect 12-0 in the MVC and won the conference outright, which gave the team at least a share of the conference title for the fourth year in a row.
Heading into the season, George knew this group was special, and that extends beyond the court. It’s a year she won’t soon forget.
“This was just a really great group of girls, top to bottom, to be around,” George said. “So for me, this year, the volleyball part of it is awesome. All of the success that we had is awesome. But for me this was a different year.
“We just had a lot of fun and enjoyed being around each other. … Over the years, when I have team meetings with the kids, it’s, ‘Do we have success because we’re having fun or are we having fun because we have success?’ I think this year it was both.”
With a number of highly skilled players, such as seniors Taylor Theusch, Courtney Becker, Kayla Bahr and Tribune Player of the Year Lexi Donarski, it’s no surprise the Blugolds were able to make a state run. But Aquinas’ talent shouldn’t undermine George’s contributions.
The coach, who just completed her third season of her second stint with the Blugolds, had to fill a number of holes left by a strong outgoing senior class, including libero Megan Scheidt. George also had to manage an ankle injury to Jacy Weisbrod, who was expected to contribute heavily on the front row.
Junior Victoria Nolte made the switch to libero to fill Scheidt’s shoes and led the team with 446 digs, and Bahr swapped sides of the court — a change more difficult than it sounds — while Weisbrod was out.
“How I approach (asking a player to switch positions) is I’m never going to ask a kid to do something that I know they’re not capable of,” George said. “... Maybe they’re not sure they’re capable of it yet, but I’m aware they’re capable of it, and I’m going to help them get to the point were they feel successful.”
Challenging her players in such a way is just one example of the steps George takes to continually seek improvement, something that doesn’t exclude George herself.
This spring, George attended a coaches convention at Marquette. There, a USA National Team assistant coach discussed the importance of serving and passing. George took the message to heart and emphasized serve receiving and passing with her team.
The results spoke for themselves. The Blugolds decreased their reception errors from 188 last season to 147 (a 22-percent decrease) and their ball handling errors from 203 last season to 58 (a 71-percent decrease).
“It was good for me to just kind of hear someone else reiterate it but say it differently than what I’ve been doing over the last (few) decades of coaching,” George said.
The Blugolds have shown improvement under George — from a regional final appearance in 2017, to a sectional final appearance in 2018, to this season’s state run — but graduate a stellar senior class. Still, George won’t change her expectations going forward.
“We put a lot of time into developing the program, and I never put my eggs in one basket,” she said. “While this senior group leaves us, being very talented athletes, I don’t know that we have any different goals for ourselves going forward.”