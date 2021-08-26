All-Tribune volleyball | The First Team

FIRST TEAM(Alphabetical order)

KELSEY BAKER, sr., Sparta: A setter who did some of everything for a team that went 9-5 and was knocked out of the WIAA tournament by Central. … Led the Spartans in assists with 290 for an average of 4.5 per set. … Also led the team with 36 aces and ranked second in digs with 185, kills with 115 and blocks with 27. … Closed season with 25 assists, 17 digs and 10 kills in loss to Central.

RAEGAN BOE, sr., Holmen: An outside hitter who had 121 kills for a team that won 12 of 13 matches during an abbreviated spring season and advanced to a WIAA sectional semifinal. … Part of a balanced Holmen attack that relied on several players at the net. … Also helped out with 70 digs. … Earned honorable mention to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-State team.

LAUREN BULEY, so., Central: One of the hardest hitters in the area. … Finished with 206 kills and an average of 3.6 per set for an 8-7 team. … Had season-high 23 in a five-set win over Eau Claire North. … Posted a hitting percentage of .197 and was 98.6 percent on serves with five errors. … Had 118 digs and 28 blocks.