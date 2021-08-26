All-Tribune volleyball | The First Team

FIRST TEAM(Alphabetical order)
KELSEY BAKER, sr., Sparta: A setter who did some of everything for a team that went 9-5 and was knocked out of the WIAA tournament by Central. … Led the Spartans in assists with 290 for an average of 4.5 per set. … Also led the team with 36 aces and ranked second in digs with 185, kills with 115 and blocks with 27. … Closed season with 25 assists, 17 digs and 10 kills in loss to Central.
RAEGAN BOE, sr., Holmen: An outside hitter who had 121 kills for a team that won 12 of 13 matches during an abbreviated spring season and advanced to a WIAA sectional semifinal. … Part of a balanced Holmen attack that relied on several players at the net. … Also helped out with 70 digs. … Earned honorable mention to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-State team.
LAUREN BULEY, so., Central: One of the hardest hitters in the area. … Finished with 206 kills and an average of 3.6 per set for an 8-7 team. … Had season-high 23 in a five-set win over Eau Claire North. … Posted a hitting percentage of .197 and was 98.6 percent on serves with five errors. … Had 118 digs and 28 blocks.
MADISYN HERMAN, jr., Bangor: An outside hitter who helped the Cardinals to a 10-5 record. … Had 195 kills and recorded at least 15 in a match on eight occasions. … Second on Bangor with 49 blocks and served at 90% with 29 aces. … Brought the Cardinals back from a 12-4 deficit by serving nine straight points in a win over state qualifier Royall. … All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first team.
ADELYNN HYATT, sr., Cashton: A powerful hitter anywhere in the court, Hyatt led the Eagles to a Division 2 sectional final, where the season ended in a four-set loss to Royall. … Four-year starter who led Cashton (13-5) with 173 kills. … Also had 175 digs and 57 blocks. … Had 23 kills when Eagles became first team to beat Bangor
ELLIE KLINE, jr., Holmen: A libero who acted as the glue for a very talented team with plenty of attack options. … Had 373 digs and averaged 7.0 per set for a 13-2 team that advanced to a sectional semifinal. … Had season-high 42 in a five-set win over Sparta. … Also had 46 assists and led the team with 35 aces. … Named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-State second team.
CALLIE ZIEBELL, sr., Sparta: A powerhouse anywhere on the court for the Spartans. … Averaged 3.1 kills per set in recording a team-high 199. … Had 11 service eros in 249 attempts for 85.6% and led the area with 48 blocks at the net. … Added 72 digs. … Accepted a Division I basketball scholarship to Bradley University.