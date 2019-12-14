All-Tribune volleyball: The players

ALL-TRIBUNE
VOLLEYBALL
FIRST TEAM
(Alphabetical order)
COURTNEY BECKER, sr., Aquinas
WVCA All-State first team for Division 3. … All-MVC first team. … Led Blugolds (31-4) to MVC title and Division 3 state runner-up finish with regional and sectional titles along the way. … Led Blugolds with 75 solo blocks and 41 assists (116 total). … Ranked second on the team with 188 kills (2.1 per set) and posted hitting percentage of .312. … A Drake University basketball commit.
LEXI DONARSKI, sr., Aquinas
WVCA All-State first team in Division 3. … MVC player of the year. … Led Blugolds (31-4) to MVC title and Division 3 state runner-up finish with regional and sectional titles along the way. … Topped Aquinas with 444 kills (4.7 per set) with a kill percentage of 43.4 and hitting percentage of .307. … Serve percentage of 91.1. … Had 43 solo blocks and 18 assists. … Second on Aquinas with 338 digs (3.8 per set). … Iowa State basketball commit.
EMILY HERZBERG, sr., Melrose-Mindoro
All-Dairyland Conference first team. … A four-time member of the All-Dairyland first team. … Led the Coulee Region with 591 kills (16 per match) for a team that was unbeaten in conference and posted a 30-7 record. … Also part of 88 block kills and had 214 digs to go with 82 assists. … Team advanced to a Division 3 regional final before losing in five sets to Eau Claire Regis. … South Dakota State basketball commit.
NATALIE JERANEK, jr., West Salem
Coulee Conference player of the year. … Missed end of the season due to injury but was dominant when she played. … Had 312 kills (3.9 per set) and 380 digs (4.5 per set) for the Panthers, who had a 12-0 conference record to win their fourth straight championship. … Had a hitting percentage of .245, 48 aces and 83 blocks. … Key figure as Westy Salem tries to extend a 48-match Coulee win streak next season.
MARISSA KLEMAN, sr., Logan
WVCA All-State first team in Division 2. … All-MVC first team. … Helped Rangers to a third-place finish in the MVC and first winning conference record since 2009. … Had 364 kills (4.5 per set), a .287 hitting percentage and led the MVC with 202 kills in conference matchups. … Had 44 solo blocks and 28 assists (72 total). … Had 1,038 career kills. … Led Rangers with 275 digs (3.4 per set). … A UW-Milwaukee volleyball commit.
LYDIA LANGE, sr., Caledonia
Named to Minnesota’s All-State first team. … Also a three-time All-Three Rivers selection. … Posted 408 kills (4.4 per set), 312 digs and a hitting percentage of .312 for the Warriors, who were 24-8 overall and went unbeaten to win the conference. … Had 1,208 carere kills, 664 career digs and career hitting percentage of .321. … A Winona State volleyball commit.
HONORABLE
MENTION
Mesa Byom, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Olivia Gamoke, jr., Onalaska; Kara Gavaghan, sr., West Salem; Rachel Gianoli, sr., De Soto; Jordan Hein, sr., G-E-T; Ellie Hoesley, sr., Arcadia; Hailey Huntzicker, sr., Cashton; Adelynn Hyatt, jr., Cashton; Hayley Jennings, sr., Caledonia; Ellie Kline, so., Holmen; Callie Kowal, sr., Onalaska; Lily Krahn, so., Prairie du Chien; Eva Lee, sr., Westby; Calette Lockington, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Savannah Murphy, sr., Tomah; Laney Schell, sr., Sparta; Linzy Sendelbach, sr., Arcadia; Alexis Simpson, sr., Caledonia; Abby Suchla, sr., Arcadia; Taylor Theusch, sr., Aquinas; Emily Wintrone, sr., Onalaska Luther.