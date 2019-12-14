All-Tribune volleyball: The players

ALL-TRIBUNE

VOLLEYBALL

FIRST TEAM

(Alphabetical order)

COURTNEY BECKER, sr., Aquinas

WVCA All-State first team for Division 3. … All-MVC first team. … Led Blugolds (31-4) to MVC title and Division 3 state runner-up finish with regional and sectional titles along the way. … Led Blugolds with 75 solo blocks and 41 assists (116 total). … Ranked second on the team with 188 kills (2.1 per set) and posted hitting percentage of .312. … A Drake University basketball commit.

LEXI DONARSKI, sr., Aquinas

WVCA All-State first team in Division 3. … MVC player of the year. … Led Blugolds (31-4) to MVC title and Division 3 state runner-up finish with regional and sectional titles along the way. … Topped Aquinas with 444 kills (4.7 per set) with a kill percentage of 43.4 and hitting percentage of .307. … Serve percentage of 91.1. … Had 43 solo blocks and 18 assists. … Second on Aquinas with 338 digs (3.8 per set). … Iowa State basketball commit.

EMILY HERZBERG, sr., Melrose-Mindoro

