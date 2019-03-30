CALEDONIA — Shay Mahoney smiled Thursday as he told a story that just might sum up best the mentality of anyone wrestling Kyle Cavanaugh as a Caledonia High School senior.
“It was a couple of years ago,” he explained as students and faculty walked by with trays of food during lunch time at the high school. “Kyle was wrestling a kid from Wabasha(-Kellogg), and he caught Kyle with a fireman’s (carry) and just nailed it.
“Kyle’s feet went straight over the top. It had to be the best fireman’s that kid had ever hit.”
With Cavanaugh watching and showing his own smile, the Caledonia/Houston coach continued.
“He was like a cat,” Mahoney said of Cavanaugh. “He landed on his back but was up and in neutral position before the kid could do anything. The kid hit the move he wanted and got no points for it.”
There weren’t many opponents lucky enough to hit a move of any kind against Cavanaugh as he ended his wrestling career as a Warrior with a second consecutive MSHSL Class A state championship.
Cavanaugh may have experienced a little more trouble than he expected in beating Medford’s Willie Von Ruden 5-4 in the 145-pound title bout, but the bottom line was that he became a two-time champ and three-time state finalist.
“It was important,” Cavanaugh said of closing out his 174-35 career with a victory on the biggest of stages. “It’s harder to win the year after you win the first time, but that’s what you are out there to do.”
The victory made the soft-spoken Cavanaugh (40-0) the Tribune’s wrestler of the year and gave his team the award a second straight season.
Zach Schneider won it a year ago, and Cavanaugh’s performance was the only thing good enough to hold off very impressive performances by Holmen senior Kalyn Jahn (50-3), Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Julian Purney (50-2) and Viroqua junior Tyler Hannah (40-3) this year.
Jahn, Purney and Hannah all finished second in the WIAA individual state meet, and Jahn and Purney ended up two-time runner-ups. Cavanaugh was a 106-pound runner-up as an eighth-grader before closing out his junior and senior seasons as a champion.
Cavanaugh’s mission when a match begins is to dominate, and he did that more often than not even after starting the season at a slower pace due to a football injury. Cavanaugh was a linebacker for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight Class AA football title in November.
Cavanaugh, who also helped Caledonia’s baseball team place third in last year’s state tournament, said football and wrestling go well together.
“The mentality is pretty much the same,” Cavanaugh said. “I play linebacker, and you have to go after people. That’s what I do in wrestling, too.”
Cavanaugh likes to dictate pace, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish that. It might mean lulling an opponent into a vulnerable spot or pushing him from the opening whistle to the last — or slap of the mat.
Mahoney has said before that talking about Cavanaugh’s wrestling is a little boring, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive.
“I say that because we know what he can do and what he wants to do,” Mahoney said. “When he goes out on the mat, he just does it.”
Cavanaugh is at his best in the biggest of matches. His 4-2 victory over West Salem/Bangor senior Aaron Bahr in the finals of the Bi-State Classic in December was impressive. Bahr also won 174 matches during his career, but he couldn’t get much of anything going during six minutes against Cavanaugh.
That became more impressive when considering it was Cavanaugh’s eighth match of the season.
Mahoney knew the challenge Cavanaugh faced that weekend and thought the performance that followed set up the rest of the season nicely. Winning the Bi-State while nowhere near 100 percent would bode well moving forward.
And Mahoney wasn’t surprised with where things ended for a wrestler who made a big impact on him as an eighth-grader.
“Even back then, you could see how he reacted when he was on the mat,” Mahoney said. “His opponents would be looking for their parents in the stands, and Kyle was looking straight ahead and ready to go.
“Even when he lost that (championship) match, he was immediately trying to figure out how it happened. You could see very early that he was going to be a special wrestler, and that was one of those times.”