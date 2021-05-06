All-Tribune wrestling: Caledonia's Brandon Ross a co-wrestler of the year

Ross is still putting together his camp schedule for the summer, but that might take some time to finalize due to lingering COVID-19 issues. He does know that he will return to the Thorn Wrestling Camps in Odin, Minn.

Thorn offers a series of camps, and Ross will attend for one week with the expectation of leaving a better wrestler. It will be his third Thorn camp, which is run by former University of Minnesota wrestler David Thorn.

“I really like the coaches and that I know I will learn some moves that will really help,” said Ross, who attends a session with about 30 wrestlers. “He (Thorn) is also good at mentally preparing us for the season.”

That will be key on taking another forward step from such a successful season. The pressure will be on Ross as a defending champ, and he will add figuring out his wrestling and academic future to his balancing act.

“As far as wrestling, he kind of has to figure out his goals and where he sees himself in the college ranks to determine how hard he’s going to push it,” Mahoney said. “The different levels of wrestling require different lifestyles. I know from the schools that have been contacting him that he will have some different options.”

Some wrestlers get married quickly to what they do, but Brandon Ross isn’t one of them.

The Caledonia High School junior doesn’t have a problem changing what he does if it means he’ll improve. He’s even willing to pick up something new and experiment with it during a championship run.

Coach Shay Mahoney wanted Ross to become better at controlling his opponents as the MSHSL’s postseason approached, so he threw out some options, and they got to work.

Ross, who had used quickness and precision to build much of his success, focused on that control to be able to withstand the grueling matches that were likely coming his way.

“He wasn’t going to be able to hop around and do whatever he wanted when we got to state,” Mahoney said. “We needed to choose a style on top and get technical with it, and it was amazing to see what he did with that the last two weeks.”

Ross became so good that Mahoney said opposing coaches were calling out Ross’ tight waist ride as if it was his specialty.

“They knew to watch out for it because he got so good so fast,” Mahoney said. “It made me chuckle when I heard it because I wanted to say, ‘He’s only been working at it for two weeks.’”

The control Ross sought was gained, and he became a Class A 120-pound champion at a meet in St. Michael, Minn., during the last week of March. A 6-1 victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Ryan Jensen made capped a 31-0 season and made him an easy choice as one of the Tribune’s co-wrestlers of the year.