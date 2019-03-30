Pete Peterson remembers his demeanor when he started coaching wrestling after college.
He moved at 100 miles per hour. He wanted to do it all. It was time to shine and let the ideas flow.
“I was the young and hungry kid,” Peterson said. “I was gung-ho about everything, and I’m glad I had Ernie around.”
Ernie is Ernie Brodsky, and he and Peterson are co-coaches for the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op program. Brodsky was also the steadying influence Peterson said he needed when he started out as a coach.
What has blossomed over the last decade-and-a-half is Peterson becoming one of the local pillars for the sport, and that fact makes Peterson the Tribune’s wrestling coach of the year.
“He understands how important it is for the whole area to keep getting better,” Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. “He makes decisions that will benefit his team, but when you look at the offseason especially, you can see how he is trying to make wrestling for the entire region better.”
Brodsky was the Tribune’s coach of the year in 2016, and Peterson follows suit with the emergence of the Titans as the Coulee Region’s current top co-op. Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T has qualified for the last two WIAA Division 2 team state tournaments while becoming the king of the mountain in the Coulee Conference.
The Titans have had 15 qualifiers for the last three individual state tournaments, and Peterson has coached during three championship matches — Dakotah Daffinson was a 220-pound champion in 2017 and Julian Purney a runner-up at 120 in 2017 and 126 in 2019 — in the middle of the Kohl Center in Madison.
“Back when I got here, I wanted G-E-T to have its own program, but Ernie sold me on the co-op,” said Peterson, who has been a teacher, administrator and coach with the G-E-T district for 14 years and currently serves as the middle school’s principal. “It gave us the best chance for the kids to become successful.”
It’s also become the measuring stick for local co-op programs, and longtime Logan coach Doug Leclair said as much when the Rangers brought on Central to join forces a couple of seasons ago.
The Titans have done nothing to change that perception since, with Peterson being a significant reason. The offseason, for example, gets tougher as each year goes by with Peterson — married to Jalena with sons Ben, 14; Braden, 10; and Blake, 5 — wanting his wrestlers challenged as often as possible.
“If any of us coaches were ever talking about an event we wanted to have in the area, Pete would always jump up and say, ‘I’ll host it.’” said Lulloff, a three-time Tribune choice as coach of the year. “He has always been about creating opportunities for kids. His and others.”
First you need kids for whom to create those opportunities, and Peterson tries to build a steady flow of wrestlers into his program by walking the halls of his school.
Peterson started wrestling as a seventh-grader, and he spends time talking to kids the same age about whether or not the sport is right for them. That is becoming easier, partially due to recent team success.
The maroon colors of the program are becoming more visible around this group of small towns as it is embraced by a bigger audience.
“There was a time that if someone told me they saw someone wearing Titans gear, I could have figured out who it was,” Peterson said. “Now, I have people I don’t know stopping me and asking about our team.”
And there is no reason to think that trend won’t continue to build with Peterson around.