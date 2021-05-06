All-Tribune wrestling: Prairie du Chien's Mike Rogge is coach of the year

The Blackhawks built motivation my reminding themselves of a 34-33 state semifinal loss to Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T at the University of Wisconsin Field House in 2020.

“Rhett Koenig actually took a picture of the scoreboard after that loss,” said Rogge, who has been the head coach the past two seasons. “We taped that picture up on our wall, and everyone tapped that picture before workouts this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every point matters, and that picture was a reminder of that.”

Rogge was fortunate to have a loaded lineup to build on that motivation. Koenig was a returning state champ who won his second title — this one at 113 pounds — as one of seven individual state qualifiers. Senior Bradyn Saint was runner-up at 170, and Matt Rogge — Mike’s son — fifth at 152.

Rogge, as he said is the case with most of his assistant coaches, grew up in Iowa.

He was an accomplished wrestler at Oelwein High School in the 1980s before embarking on a collegiate career at Loras College and having to make a decision.

“I had to make a choice between wrestling and going to medical school,” Rogge said. “I started wrestling my freshman year, but then I decided that I would have to retire from my wrestling career.”