106
Cale Anderson, so., Viroqua
RECORD: 47-3
WHY HE IS HERE: Third-place state finisher in Division 2. … Sectional, regional, conference champion. … Fourth-place finisher at Bi-State. … A combined 7-0 against Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill and Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen.
SECOND TEAM: Holmen freshman Parker Kratochvill (40-10) split two matches with Caledonia/Houston’s Brandon Ross and pinned Andersen.
113
Josh Frye, jr., Viroqua
RECORD: 44-7
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 2 state qualifier. … Sectional, regional and conference champion. … Lost a couple of local matches, but beat Holmen’s Alex Pellowski at Bi-State and Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge twice to earn the spot.
SECOND TEAM: Holmen junior Alex Pellowski (43-12) was a fifth-place state finisher in Division 1 and was 5-0 vs. Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Colton Sime, Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson and Tomah’s Caleb Pollack.
120
Jon Bailey, sr., Sparta
RECORD: 33-3
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 1 state qualifier after coming back from serious injury. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … Won third Bi-State championship. … Unbeaten until a sectional loss and first-round state defeat. … Three-time state qualifier and two-time place-winner.
SECOND TEAM: Tomah senior Dawson Lambert (25-4) posted similar wins to Aquinas freshman Joe Penchi and pinned Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Colton Sime.
126
Julian Purney, sr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T
RECORD: 50-2
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 2 state runner-up for a second time. … Conference, regional and sectional champion to go with being a three-time state qualifier. … Third-place finisher at Bi-State. … Only lost in state finals and Bi-State semifinals.
SECOND TEAM: De Soto freshman Aiden Brosinski (33-7) enjoyed a breakthrough season and not only qualified for the individual state meet in Division 3, but won his first match.
132
Nate Boulton, jr., Tomah
RECORD: 30-9
WHY HE IS HERE: A Division 1 sectional qualifier before his season ended with a pin. … Earned his spot with a win over Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Sam Johnson and two against Holmen’s Rylee Rensberry
SECOND TEAM: Mel.-Min./G-E-T junior Sam Johnson (23-10) is here after beating Rensberry and advancing as the area’s only state qualifier at this weight.
138
Dalton Schams, sr., West Salem/Bangor
RECORD: 29-5
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 2 state runner-up. … Regional and sectional champion after missing chunk of regular season with injury. … Bi-State runner-up. … Pinned PdC’s Reid Koenig and recorded significant win over Luxemburg-Casco’s Bryce Bosman, a three-time state champ, at Bi-State.
SECOND TEAM: Prairie du Chien junior Traeton Saint (43-7) placed third in Division 2 by winning twice after a semifinal loss.
145
Kyle Cavanaugh, sr., Caledonia/Houston
RECORD: 40-0
WHY HE IS HERE: MSHSL Class A state champion. … A two-time state champ after winning at 138 a year ago and three-time finalist after finishing as runner-up at 106 as an eighth-grader. … Beat West Salem/Bangor’s Aaron Bahr 4-2 in the Bi-State finals.
SECOND TEAM: Prairie du Chien senior Reid Koenig (33-8) pulled out a 4-3 sectional victory over Bahr (44-6), but they share this spot after Bahr’s 174-27 career.
152
Ryan Knight, sr., Westby
RECORD: 41-8
WHY HE IS HERE: Missed out on becoming a Division 2 state qualifier after a loss in a third-place match but beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Jaden Anderson to win a regional title and beat PdC’s Brayden Saint 3-2 at the Bi-State Classic.
SECOND TEAM: Prairie du Chien sophomore Brayden Saint (41-7) was a Division 2 state qualifier and consistently among the best at his weight all season.
160
Marques Fritsche, jr., Tomah
RECORD: 43-9
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 1 state qualifier who won two out of three matches against Logan/Central’s Jeremiah Nagel and won a consolation match at state. … Regional and sectional runner-up after placing 11th at B-State Classic.
SECOND TEAM: Mel.-Min./G-E-T junior Hunter Andersen (36-13) didn’t get to state but he split two matches with Fritsche and beat West Salem/Bangor’s Joe Hess (40-12) twice.
170
Kalyn Jahn, sr., Holmen
RECORD: 50-3
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 1 state runner-up and Bi-State champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Lost twice the third week of December and not again until the state finals. … Won a school-record 173 matches as a two-time state runner-up and four-time Bi-State finalist.
SECOND TEAM: Blair-Taylor junior Logan Shramek (42-6) was a fifth-place state finisher in Division 3 after winning regional and sectional titles.
182
Drake Schams, jr., Holmen
RECORD: 40-12
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 1 state qualifier after winning a regional championship and placing second in the sectional. … A fifth-place finisher at Bi-State. … No losses to local wrestlers. … Won by pin at state but lost final match before placement round.
SECOND TEAM: Westby junior Conor Vatland (40-8) was eighth at Bi-State and beat La Crescent’s Colton Jorgenson.
195
Tyler Hannah, jr., Viroqua
RECORD: 40-3
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 2 state qualifier who wound up second after a 3-2 loss in the finals. … Conference, regional and sectional champion after posting a third-place finish at Bi-State. … Only lost to eventual state champions with a combined 94-1 record.
SECOND TEAM: Mel.-Min./G-E-T junior Bryce Burns (41-10) was 0-2 vs. Hannah and won two of three matches against Tomah’s Kaden Hericks.
220
Garet Pfaff, sr., Sparta
RECORD: 32-12
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 1 state qualifier who won a pair of matches before losing his last one to finish sixth. … Did not place at Bi-State but pinned PdC’s Colten Wall. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up.
SECOND TEAM: Mel.-Min./G-E-T sophomore Trevor Daffinson (28-8) was a regional champ and sectional runner-up as an individual and team state qualifier in Division 2.
285
Jesse Fiers, sr., Holmen
RECORD: 43-12
WHY HE IS HERE: Division 1 state qualifier who made it to the quarterfinals before finishing his run at 2-2. … Won all 10 matches against Coulee Region wrestlers by pin. … Regional and sectional champ to go with an eighth-place Bi-State finish.
SECOND TEAM: Caledonia junior Alec Francis (28-12) was a state qualifier and owns a victory over PdC’s Jerrod Osterkamp.
— Todd Sommerfeldt