All-Tribune wrestling: The teams

Evan Wolfe, jr., West Salem/Bangor

RECORD: 17-1

CREDENTIALS: Suffered only loss of season in a sectional, but it cost him a state appearance. Won by major decision over Westby’s Trevor Lemke and beat Black River Falls’ Jackson McCormick at Coulee meet.

SECOND TEAM: Jackson McCormick, jr., Black River Falls (15-3) . Only lost once to Wolfe and twice to eventual fifth-place state finisher

145

Joe Penchi, jr., Aquinas

RECORD: 14-2

CREDENTIALS: Placed fourth in Division 3 at the state meet. Won nine matches by pin, two by technical fall, and both losses came by one-point deficits at the state meet. Pinned way through regional and sectional.

SECOND TEAM: Luke Kramer, so., Prairie du Chien (15-8). Was a Division 2 state qualifier

152

Cale Anderson, sr., Viroqua

RECORD: 23-0