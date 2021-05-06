All-Tribune wrestling: The teams

106
Jake Fitzpatrick, fr., Aquinas
RECORD: 16-4
CREDENTIALS: Fourth-place state finisher in Division 3. Beat Logan/Central state qualifier Cole Fitzpatrick 6-2. Beat third-ranked Mason Carpenter of Oshkosh Lourdes Academy at state.
SECOND TEAM: Cole Fitzpatrick, so., Logan/Central (10-4). Placed fifth at Division 1 state meet.
113
Rhett Koenig, so., Prairie du Chien
RECORD: 21-1
CREDENTIALS: WIAA Division 2 state champion. Also won Division 2 title at 106 as a freshman. Won by pin twice at state and beat second-ranked Trayton Ackman of Spencer 2-1 in semifinals.
SECOND TEAM: Bradyn Glasspoole, so., West Salem/Bangor (16-2); Brock Hoskins, jr., Westby (15-4)
120
Brandon Ross, so., Caledonia/Houston
RECORD: 31-0
CREDENTIALS: MSHSL Class A state champion.Began state tournament with a pin before winning semifinal and final by a combined 14-4 score. Beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa state qualifier Kaleb Lochner twice during postseason.
SECOND TEAM: Sam Smith, sr., Holmen (13-6) was the only wrestler to beat PdC state champ Rhett Koenig and handed D1 state qualifier Cole Sarbacker a defeat.
126
Tanner Andersen, jr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T
RECORD: 21-2
CREDENTIALS: Fifth-place state finisher in Division 2. Pinned Holmen powerhouse Sam Smith and handed convincing defeat to West Salem/Bangor’s Zach Servais.
SECOND TEAM: Preston Kratochvill, fr., Holmen (16-2). Beat Aquinas state qualifier Tate Flege 6-2 during a dual meet in their only meeting.
132
Parker Kratochvill, jr., Holmen
RECORD: 18-4
CREDENTIALS: Fourth-place state finisher in Division 1. Pinned Prairie du Chien state qualifier Maddox Cejka in 3:55. Beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T state qualifier Tanner Andersen 8-1 and Aquinas state qualifier Tate Flege by technical fall.
SECOND TEAM: Maddox Cejka, so., Prairie du Chien (15-7). Placed sixth in the Division 2 state meet
138
Evan Wolfe, jr., West Salem/Bangor
RECORD: 17-1
CREDENTIALS: Suffered only loss of season in a sectional, but it cost him a state appearance. Won by major decision over Westby’s Trevor Lemke and beat Black River Falls’ Jackson McCormick at Coulee meet.
SECOND TEAM: Jackson McCormick, jr., Black River Falls (15-3) . Only lost once to Wolfe and twice to eventual fifth-place state finisher
145
Joe Penchi, jr., Aquinas
RECORD: 14-2
CREDENTIALS: Placed fourth in Division 3 at the state meet. Won nine matches by pin, two by technical fall, and both losses came by one-point deficits at the state meet. Pinned way through regional and sectional.
SECOND TEAM: Luke Kramer, so., Prairie du Chien (15-8). Was a Division 2 state qualifier
152
Cale Anderson, sr., Viroqua
RECORD: 23-0
CREDENTIALS: Division 2 state champion with 7-1 win over Two Rivers’ Bailey Thelen. Beat PdC state qualifier Matt Rogge (19-4) twice. Pinned all opponents at the Coulee Conference Tournament.
SECOND TEAM: Aiden Brosinski, jr., De Soto (18-1). Placed third at Division 3 state meet
160
David Malin, fr., Aquinas
RECORD: 17-3
CREDENTIALS: Placed fourth in the Division 3 state meet by splitting two matches. Lost third-place bout 9-6 to Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen. Had two pins and a major at sectionals, pinning Cashton’s Colin O’Neil in the semis.
SECOND TEAM: Aaron Dobbs, sr., Viroqua (17-2). Was a regional champion and lost only to the eventual state runner-up and fourth-place finisher.
170
Carter Vetsch, sr., Holmen
RECORD: 18-3
CREDENTIALS: Placed fifth in the Division 1 state meet, finishing with a 2-0 win over Hudson’s Jacob Hansen. No local losses and wrestled up to beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T sectional qualifier River Rommel by major decision early.
SECOND TEAM: Dylan Ellefson, jr., Logan/Central (8-4). Only lost local matches to Vetsch and pinned Aquinas’ Riley Klar
182
Bradyn Saint, sr., Prairie du Chien
RECORD: 19-1
CREDENTIALS: Division 2 state runner-up after a 5-4 title loss to Ashland’s Jared Stricker, an unbeaten champ. Pinned Sparta’s Corbin Hauser and won convincingly against Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s River Rommel.
SECOND TEAM: Corbin Hauser, sr., Sparta (16-2). Was only beaten locally by Saint.
195
Cezar Garcia, sr., De Soto
RECORD: 15-3
CREDENTIALS: Fourth-place state finisher in Division 3 after losing to eventual champ Trett Joles of Boyceville in quarterfinals and by UTB in the third-place match. Won both state consolation matches by pin.
SECOND TEAM: Thor Lass, sr., Tomah (13-4). Was a Division 1 regional champion
220
Dylan Nottestad, jr., Westby
RECORD:21-2
CREDENTIALS: Fifth-place state finisher in Division 3 after beating Mineral Point’s Daniel Nordstrom 7-2 in the placement. Pinned Sparta’s Hayden Brueggeman and was ousted by eventual state runner-up in quarterfinals.
SECOND TEAM: Hayden Brueggeman, jr., Sparta (12-5). Suffered only local loss to Nottestad
285
Trevor Daffinson, sr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T
RECORD: 18-2
CREDENTIALS: Kept out of state meet with losses to eventual Division 2 runner-up and fifth-place finisher for only losses of the season. Won Coulee championship.
SECOND TEAM: Chris Rogstad, sr., Blair-Taylor (12-5). Placed sixth at state in Division 3
HONORABLE MENTION
106: Will Allen, 7th, Caledonia/Houston (12-9); Mason Baumgartner, fr., Prairie du Chien (15-7); Brett Plomedahl, fr., West Salem/Bangor (16-2)
120: Gavin Finch, so., Tomah (13-2); Ryder Koenig, so., Prairie du Chien (16-5); Carson Koss, so., Mel.-Min./G-E-T (14-5);
126: Owen Denstad, fr., Caledonia/Houston (22-7); Tate Flege, so., Aquinas (16-4)
132: Isaac Blocker, fr., Caledonia/Houston (23-6); Ethan Dobbs, so., Viroqua (17-5)
138: Tucker Ginther, so., Caledonia/Houston (22-5); Tyler Jahn, jr., Holmen (12-5); Trevor Lemke, sr., Westby (14-5)
145: Branson Beers, jr., Holmen (13-5); Dominick Hansen, jr., Westby (14-4)
152: Matt Rogge, sr., Prairie du Chien (19-4)
160: Brady Lehnherr, fr., Tomah (11-4); Colin O’Neil, so., Cashton (15-3)
170: Riley Klar, jr., Aquinas (11-6)
285: Madden Connely, sr., Sparta (8-3); Austin Culpitt, so., Cashton (12-4)