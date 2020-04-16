You are the owner of this article.
All-Tribune wrestling: Titans' Pete Peterson named coach of the year
ALL-TRIBUNE WRESTLING | COACH OF THE YEAR

All-Tribune wrestling: Titans' Pete Peterson named coach of the year

Pete Peterson loves to coach wrestling, and the passion he has for the sport is easy to see when watching the progress of the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op program.

The Titans have transitioned into a Coulee Region powerhouse and shown the rest of the state how far they have come with three straight appearances in the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament.

Mel.-Min./G-E-T continued its climb this season under the leadership of Peterson and posted huge dual victories over Holmen and Prairie du Chien — it avenged a regular-season loss to the Blackhawks at the state tournament — while winning another Coulee Conference championship.

The Titans then used a semifinal victory over the Blackhawks to advance to a Division 2 championship dual against Wrightstown amid the excitement of the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse before losing 38-19.

“We had the right team to push for a state title,” Peterson said. “That’s always been the goal. We knew what we wanted, we knew what it took, and we did our best.”

For all of those reasons, Peterson has been named the Tribune’s wrestling coach of the year a second straight time. Holmen’s Jason Lulloff, Prairie du Chien’s Mike Rogge and Aquinas’ Deke Stanek were also considered.

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T was ranked fifth or better in Wisconsin Wrestling Online’s Division 2 all season as it built toward what everyone assumed would be a state dual against Prairie du Chien.

The teams were seeded second and third, pitted against one another in the semifinal round, and the Mustangs prevailed 34-33. They clinched the victory when 120-pounder Tanner Andersen won an 11-7 decision from Maddox Cejka for a seven-point lead with one match to go.

A 34-31 victory over Holmen in Galesville was equally exciting as a crowd of more than 1,000 people watched. As both teams excelled — the Vikings have qualified for four straight Division 1 team state tournaments — they engaged in some fun dual meets.

But Holmen won all of those until this season. The Titans picked up a couple of key wins at 126 and 138 pounds to secure the victory.

Peterson and his staff worked hard to build confidence in their wrestlers, and wins against the likes of Prairie du Chien and Holmen will help the program moving forward.

“We talk a lot about anxiety and nerves,” said Peterson, who is the principal at G-E-T Middle School. “The biggest fear anyone has is letting down the team.”

Peterson also challenged the Titans by entering them into the field of The Clash in Shakopee, Minnesota. Mel.-Min./G-E-T won three of its six duals against out-of-state teams to start the calendar year strong and set up the wins over Holmen and Prairie du Chien.

Peterson has 15 years invested in the program and looks forward to trying to keep it moving in the right direction. The departure of a number of seniors won’t make that easy, but youth wrestling around the program gives Peterson reason to be optimistic.

The Blue Demons Youth Wrestling program was represented well the night the Titans beat Holmen.

Other professional responsibilities might threaten Peterson’s ability to coach, but that isn’t anything he sees coming in the near future because he still loves the sport that captured his attention as a youngster.

“It’s hard to do while also being an administrator, and having my son (Ben) on the team this year as a freshman provided a whole new perspective,” Peterson said. “I wasn’t sure how it would go to be honest, but he had fun. The biggest thing for me has been the support I’ve had to do the job.

“I have amazing assistant coaches, and there are so many thing in place that allow me to do it, and I still love doing it, so I’ll do it as long as I can.”

Pete Peterson mug

Peterson
