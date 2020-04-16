All-Tribune wrestling: Titans' Pete Peterson named coach of the year

The teams were seeded second and third, pitted against one another in the semifinal round, and the Mustangs prevailed 34-33. They clinched the victory when 120-pounder Tanner Andersen won an 11-7 decision from Maddox Cejka for a seven-point lead with one match to go.

A 34-31 victory over Holmen in Galesville was equally exciting as a crowd of more than 1,000 people watched. As both teams excelled — the Vikings have qualified for four straight Division 1 team state tournaments — they engaged in some fun dual meets.

But Holmen won all of those until this season. The Titans picked up a couple of key wins at 126 and 138 pounds to secure the victory.

Peterson and his staff worked hard to build confidence in their wrestlers, and wins against the likes of Prairie du Chien and Holmen will help the program moving forward.

“We talk a lot about anxiety and nerves,” said Peterson, who is the principal at G-E-T Middle School. “The biggest fear anyone has is letting down the team.”

Peterson also challenged the Titans by entering them into the field of The Clash in Shakopee, Minnesota. Mel.-Min./G-E-T won three of its six duals against out-of-state teams to start the calendar year strong and set up the wins over Holmen and Prairie du Chien.