All-Tribune wrestling: Truck Hannah is wrestler of the year

It took all of a week or two to clear Truck Hannah's mind on his wrestling future.
The Prairie du Chien High School senior had just won what had been an elusive WIAA championship when he beat Wrightstown's Quincy Klister 4-1 in the Division 2 195-pound title match.
After placing third twice and second once to set up that championship, Hannah (54-0) toyed with the fact that his career with the sport could be winding down.
He didn't know if he would continue and wrestle in college, Hannah said while discussing his future that night. He wrestled for the Blackhawks at the team state tournament the next weekend, and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T slipped past PdC and into the championship dual.
"That's what I really wanted," said Hannah, who is the Tribune's wrestler of the year. "The team (championship) is what we wanted. That was most important."
After first saying he took a couple of weeks to consider his next move, Hannah cut the window in half.
"It may have been one," he said. "I've never not had wrestling in my life, and I don't know if I can handle that. I can't give it up."
Hannah talked to Loras College (Iowa) associate head coach Trevor Kittleson, and his mind was changed. Hannah will wrestle and play inside linebacker for the Duhawks to keep steady the athletic side of his chosen lifestyle.
"Being able to compete for a national championship in wrestling and also play football," he said, "will be something special."
Hannah was 187-14 while competing three seasons at Viroqua before transferring to Prairie du Chien for his senior year.
He also played running back and linebacker for four seasons, helping PdC (11-2) advance to the Division 5 state semifinals last fall by making 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and rushing for 742 yards and nine touchdowns. He twice rushed for more than 1,000 yards for Viroqua.
But he was never more dominant than he was on the wrestling mat over the winter months.
The 4-1 win over Klister gave him a 53-0 record, and he recorded a first-period pin in the state semifinal dual — a 34-33 loss — against the Titans. The anticipated matchup with Bryce Burns (49-4) didn't happen, but Hannah could rest easy knowing he finished that rivalry with the upper hand by sweeping two close matches with Burns earlier in the season.
Beating Burns twice and Holmen's Drake Schams (44-6), Hannah was clearly the best 195-pounder in the Coulee Region. By beating everyone else, he pushed his way past other contenders to be the best at any weight.
The next challenge comes in the search for a balance between school, football and wrestling — all on more difficult levels.
The Duhawks began the season ranked first in Division III wrestling and crawled back to the top after slipping to No. 2 by the end of it. They never got to compete for a national title, however, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I was looking at all of my options, and Loras has a number of wrestlers from southwest Wisconsin, so I liked that," Hannah said. "They were No. 1 but didn't get to prove themselves at nationals, but it's a place where I can help try to win a national championship.
"They obviously have a plan that's working, and I'm buying into it."
It's also close to home — Dubuque and Prairie du Chien are separated by roughly 60 miles — and willing to work with him to compete in two seasons. The football team was 5-5 last season and hasn't posted a winning record since going 6-4 in 2008.
Hannah had a big summer of wrestling planned, but the pandemic has changed those plans. This decision has also shifted his focus to football season because that's next on the calendar.
"I'm just trying to get bigger, faster and stronger at this point," Hannah said. "I'm able to wrestle with my brother (Ryan), go on runs, do yard work, whatever we can to do be ready.
"I'm doing whatever I can with whatever we have around the house, but I'll be ready."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
