All-Tribune wrestling: Truck Hannah is wrestler of the year

HANNAH FILE

NAME: Tyler Hannah but nicknamed "Truck"

YEAR: Senior

SCHOOL: Prairie du Chien

SENIOR SEASON: 54-0 and Division 2 state champion at 195 pounds

CAREER RECORD: 187-14 with two third-place finishes and one runner-up performance his first three seasons at Viroqua

FUTURE: Will play football and wrestle for Division III Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. The Duhawks finished last season ranked first in the nation as a wrestling program.