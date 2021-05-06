All-Tribune wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson named co-wrestler of the year

Anderson will miss those days, maybe as much for being coached by his dad, Eric, as much as anything. But they all set the stage for a new opportunity.

“I’m not one who really goes back to look at things that have already happened,” Anderson said. “But I really enjoyed all of it. Now, I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

What’s next is a chance to start over and prove himself again. Being put in a room filled with alphas from their respective states won’t be easy, but Anderson said he is up to the challenge. He’s certainly had the chance to share the wrestling mat with elite competition before this one came about.

Anderson has wrestled national tournaments all over the United States and beyond. He’s been part of the Cadet World Team championships, which is where he likely put himself on the radar for Wisconsin’s coaching staff.

Jon Reader, the associate head coach to Chris Bono, was Anderson’s first contact with the school.

“I know he’s been with the team since I was a freshman, and he said they’d been following me,” Anderson said. “They’d seen me at Badger State because it’s in Madison and at the World Team Trials.