All-Tribune wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson named co-wrestler of the year

Cale Anderson chased a WIAA Division 2 state wrestling championship without fully knowing what was in store for him after the chase was over.
Sure, he’d have a few more months of the familiar life at Viroqua High School left, but what was going to happen after that?
A pleasant surprise materialized after he won that 152-pound title, and Anderson couldn’t be more excited with the prize he was awarded for the commitment he has shown the sport since he was a youngster.
Anderson will take a resume that includes four state tournaments and one undefeated championship season to the University of Wisconsin, where a walk-on opportunity awaits one of the Tribune’s co-wrestlers of the year.
“It was a surprise, for sure,” Anderson said of the opportunity with the Badgers. “I always wanted to be a (Division I) wrestler, but I didn’t really hear from them until after the season. I think it’s the best place for me, and I’m excited about it.”
Anderson shares the Tribune honor with Caledonia/Houston junior Brandon Ross, who was 31-0 on his way to an MSHSL Class A championship at 120 pounds.
The walk-on opportunity is fitting for a wrestler who burst onto the scene as a 106-pound freshman and won 165 of 178 matches during his career. Anderson qualified for four state tournaments, won four Coulee Conference championships and was a four-time regional and sectional champion to go along with three top-five finishes at the Bi-State Classic.
Anderson will miss those days, maybe as much for being coached by his dad, Eric, as much as anything. But they all set the stage for a new opportunity.
“I’m not one who really goes back to look at things that have already happened,” Anderson said. “But I really enjoyed all of it. Now, I’m looking forward to what’s next.”
What’s next is a chance to start over and prove himself again. Being put in a room filled with alphas from their respective states won’t be easy, but Anderson said he is up to the challenge. He’s certainly had the chance to share the wrestling mat with elite competition before this one came about.
Anderson has wrestled national tournaments all over the United States and beyond. He’s been part of the Cadet World Team championships, which is where he likely put himself on the radar for Wisconsin’s coaching staff.
Jon Reader, the associate head coach to Chris Bono, was Anderson’s first contact with the school.
“I know he’s been with the team since I was a freshman, and he said they’d been following me,” Anderson said. “They’d seen me at Badger State because it’s in Madison and at the World Team Trials.
“I’d wanted to go to a (Division I) school, but since they hadn’t been contacting me, I just figured I didn’t deserve it. I just kept the mindset that I had to work harder and did that.”
Anderson wrestled three matches at 160 early in the season before settling in at 152. He won all three of those matches by pin or technical fall and breezed through the season with very few real challenges.
Anderson pinned his way through the conference tournament before running into Prairie du Chien senior Matt Rogge — who became a four-time state qualifier the next weekend — in a regional final at Prairie du Chien. Anderson won that match 4-1.
He then used a couple of technical falls to get another match with Rogge in a sectional final at Richland Center, Wis., and won that 12-4. It certainly signified that he was ready for another individual state tournament after placing third twice and sixth once in his three previous trips.
The motivation was there for Anderson, who only placed sixth as a junior because of an injury. A successful run through his final tournament — a 5-4 win over Eau Claire Regis/Altoona’s Payton Kostka being his second close match of the season — gave him an extra boost of confidence heading to the next level.
And after making things look pretty easy the past four years, Anderson will prepare himself for the grind of college wrestling. Practices will be much harder, competition will be infinitely better and chances to wrestle in the lineup will have to be earned.
To get an idea of what things will be like, Anderson talked to former Viroqua teammate JJ McClelland, who won a state title for the Blackhawks before wrestling for the Badgers.
The advice, Anderson said, was mainly that it will be a much different experience than he’s previously had with the sport. A much different grind to what is already a demanding sport.
“I have to embrace it and stay in love with the sport,” said Anderson, who hasn’t yet discussed with coaches the possibility of redshirting. “That’s what I’m focused on. I’ve been in love with the sport for a long time, and I think that will continue.
“The workload will be different, and the travel will be different, but I’m just excited to see what it all is and see if I’m ready for it.”
