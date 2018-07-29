BARABOO, Wis. — The Holmen American Legion baseball team couldn’t get the big hit it needed Sunday, and River Falls made it pay for that.
River Falls beat Holmen 2-1 when Brandon Mark hit an RBI single with two outs and two strikes against him in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday at the Class AA state tournament in Baraboo, Wis.
Holmen (28-9) has to beat Lomira/Theresa (12-9) at 1 p.m. Monday to advance to Tuesday’s championship day in the double-elimination tournament. River Falls (20-5) plays once-beaten New London (21-8) in Monday’s second game, and Holmen will have to win twice on Tuesday if it gets past Lomira/Theresa.
“We have some good pitchers left, but we have to get to them,” said Holmen manager Charlie Alexander, whose team won last year’s state championship. “I feel good about what we have available the next two days.”
But Holmen could use a big hit or two after getting seven hits — all singles — against River Falls, which took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Seven Holmen players had one single apiece on Sunday.
Holmen stranded eight runners — four in scoring position — as it struggled to pick up a timely hit. It left two runners on in the second, fifth and seventh innings before River Falls pulled out the victory.
Holmen tied the game at 1 when Kevin Koelbl hit a sacrifice fly that was the first out of the fifth and scored Caleb Matl. But that’s all Holmen could get after loading the bases with no outs.
“We had a couple of 1-2-3 innings, but we did get hits,” Alexander said. “We could get a couple of hits at a time, but we never got that third one and couldn’t get any extra-base hits.”
Ben Byom pitched for Holmen and tossed a complete game. He allowed seven hits, one earned run and walked three while striking out six.