MAUSTON, Wis. — The Holmen American Legion Baseball team saw its season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday.
Holmen took an early lead and held it most of the way, but a seventh-inning rally by New London ended with a walk-off hit and it took down Holmen 6-5 in the championship game of the Class AA state tournament.
It was the second tough loss in as many days that Holmen suffered against New London, as New London won a 3-2, 8-inning game on Monday to stay alive in the tournament. New London had to defeat River Falls earlier in the day Tuesday to meet Holmen again in the title tilt.
This marks the first time that Holmen has reached a Legion state title game and lost.
Kevin Koelbl led Holmen with three RBI.