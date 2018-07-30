BARABOO, Wis. — The Holmen American Legion baseball team’s quest for a Class AA state championship ended Monday.
Holmen dropped a 5-3 decision to Lomira/Theresa in a consolation bracket semifinal game of the double-elimination tournament, ending its season with a 28-10 record. The disappointing end came a day after Holmen was defeated via a walk-off hit in a 2-1 loss to River Falls.
Lomira/Theresa advanced to the consolation championship game, where it’ll play New London. The winner of that game will play River Falls for the championship.
Holmen got out to a good start Monday, scoring two runs in the first inning. Mitch Torud tallied an RBI single, and then Austin Braund tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly. But the Lomira/Theresa pitching staff kept Holmen quiet until a wild pitch in the seventh allowed Kevin Koelbl to score.
Holmen manager Charlie Alexander said Sunday he was confident in the pitchers Holmen had ready to throw in Monday’s elimination game, and for the most part, they proved him right.
Caleb Matl threw 6⅓ innings and struck out nine while allowing five hits and two walks. However, Zach Olson struggled out of the bullpen, allowing three hits and two walks in ⅔ of an inning and took the loss.