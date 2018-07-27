Logan Stauffer was watching in the stands when the 2017 Holmen American Legion baseball team won the Class AA state championship.
On Monday, his game-winning single put Holmen back in the state tournament.
Stauffer closed a three-run rally in a 4-3 win against the La Crosse North Stars to give Holmen its 26th win of the season. Stauffer said he’s had walk-off hits before, but not in a pressure-packed situation.
“The main thing was to stay composed and calm,” Stauffer said. “It was a really great feeling. I was the one to give us the opportunity to send us to state.”
Holmen will face New London at 1 p.m. Friday in Baraboo, Wis., to start its title defense.
Stauffer has gone through some highs and lows, but Holmen coach Charlie Alexander is proud of Stauffer’s steady demeanor and resilient attitude.
“He’s such an even-keeled kid,” Alexander said. “It was great to see him get that hit.”
Alexander said there was some pressure getting back to the state tournament, but the defending champs can relax a little now that they’ve accomplished their top goal.
“We’re back to where we wanted to be,” Alexander said. “Now we can go play baseball.”
Holmen High School graduate Austin Braund, one of the team’s top pitchers, has powered through the summer despite an injury. Braund, a sophomore-to-be pitcher at NCAA Division II Concordia-St. Paul, has been rehabilitating a disc in his back, which affects a nerve in his leg. He’s pitched well, however, by recording a 3.43 ERA and has struck out 19 in 12 innings.
Braund could have sat out the summer and given his body some rest, but saw the potential this team had and chose to rejoin the team.
“I knew we had the talent,” Braund said. “I knew that if I was able to battle back, those guys would battle with me and carry me through.”
Braund did not appear in a game for Concordia-St. Paul in his freshman season. He enjoyed seeing what college baseball was like and watching a very competitive NSIC.
Braund says he’s close to being fully healthy, and is grateful that his fastball is still effective.
“This is what our team believes in — when Austin is on the mound, we have a chance to win,” Alexander said.
Braund isn’t the only Holmen pitcher that has come up big. Ben Byom is 3-2 and leads the team with 51 strikeouts and an 0.99 ERA. Zach Olson hasn’t lost a decision yet, and he’s struck out 24. Nevin Wall and Caleb Matl have also made significant contributions, as Wall has a 2.17 ERA; Matl (3-1) has a 1.03 ERA.
Sam Cornforth, meanwhile, has been successful coming out of the bullpen, especially in high-stake situations. Monday, Cornforth threw two hitless innings.
“To see a senior in a pressure-packed situation, to come in and throw strikes, he’s one of the unsung heroes,” Alexander said. “The thing is, all weekend, he waited. As soon as he got his opportunity, he took it. He’s going to get strikeouts. He’s really hard to hit when he’s down in the zone.”
Offensively, Holmen’s lineup has a number of experienced players.
Cam Weber and Mitch Torud have had impressive seasons, as Weber is hitting .390 batting with 32 RBI while Torud has 35 RBI, 18 stolen bases and a .373 average.
Drew Becker leads the team with a .459 average, has scored 39 runs, and has 15 stolen bases.