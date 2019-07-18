HOLMEN — Despite a sweltering Wisconsin heat wave, the Holmen American Legion Post 284 baseball team didn’t take any shortcuts in its first-round Class AA Regional game on Thursday.
Holmen (25-4) beat Sparta 8-0 at Viking Field and can play its second game of the double-elimination tournament without the pressure of a must-win situation. Holmen coach Charlie Alexander knew that his team would be ready to play, but he didn’t expect to see the high level of energy that his team displayed in the near 90-degree weather.
“The energy from the guys today was great,” he said. “It was a sweltering heat today, and as the day went on it would’ve been easy for the guys to throw away a couple runs, but the whole group was in invested and dialed in, and it was great to see.”
Holmen will play Onalaska, which beat Baraboo 7-1 in the second game, at 5 p.m. Friday. Mauston beat the La Crosse North Stars 9-3 in the first game, meaning the North Stars play Baraboo at 11 a.m., and Sparta matches up with Sparta at 2 p.m.
Holmen’s offensive outburst played into the win, but a strong outing from pitcher Jake Leis sealed the deal. Leis, who had a 2.35 ERA heading into the game, allowed just one hit over six innings, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. After reaching 59 pitches in six innings, Ben Reichert came in to close out the victory.
Holmen also didn’t hold anything back offensively. The team scored five runs late with thr help of multiple extra-base hits and a steal of home by Adam Quam, who was 2-for-2.
Kevin Koelbl went 3-for-5 with a double and triple. Koelbl is no stranger to hitting for extra bases, though, as he ran his season total to 16.
Starting off regional play with a win is an obvious plus, and Alexander hopes to see the trend continue Friday when the team meets Onalaska.
“We just want to grind through every game and although regionals is a big tournament with multiple games, we’re just focused on taking care of business,” he said. “To get this first win is a great opportunity for us.”