MAUSTON — The Holmen American Legion baseball team used a big sixth inning to bolster strong pitching performances in its opening game of the Class AA state tournament.
Holmen took down Ashwaubenon 7-2 at Woodside Complex, moving into the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. It’ll face Waterford at 4 p.m. Saturday in the second round.
The decisive sixth inning started tied at 1, but Holmen loaded the bases with one out to put the pressure on. Ryland Wall drew a walk to plate the go-ahead run, then Brandon Flury roped a two-run single to open the game up. Adam Quam followed with an RBI single, and Caleb Matl finished the rally with an RBI groundout.
Holmen (29-4) tacked on another run in the seventh after Ashwaubenon (18-10) got one back in its half of the sixth.
Wall had two RBI for Holmen, while Cam Weber went 2-for-2 with a double and Kevin Koelbl added two hits.
Jake Leis started and got a no-decision after 4⅓ innings, but he did post four strikeouts. Dylan Westcott finished the game on the mound, allowed three hits and run, and earned a win.
The pitching staff is set up well for Holmen for the rest of the tourney, which at times can feel like a competition of keeping quality arms available. Leis would be available again Tuesday in a potential championship game, and Westcott will be available again Sunday, according to Holmen coach Charlie Alexander. Holmen still has its two aces, Ben Byom and Matl, ready to pitch this weekend.
Class A State Tournament
Waupun 4, Arcadia 1
WESTBY — Arcadia managed to push across a run in the fourth inning, but was unable to send runners home at any other point during the game.
The team had four hits in the loss, including a Nate Breska double. Arcadia earned its run after Brody Larson made it home on a sac fly from Jake Watters.
Barron Bucholz, Keegan Hartgerink and Caleb Sauer each had two hits for Waupun.
Waupaca 3, Prairie du Chien 0
Westby/Coon Valley 3, Medford 2
WESTBY — These games finished just before Tribune deadline and details were unavailable.