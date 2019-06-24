{{featured_button_text}}

HOLMEN — The Holmen American Legion baseball team ran away with its home game against the La Crosse North Stars on the back of a strong pitching performance from Nevin Wall and offensive contributions up and down the lineup.

Nevin Wall tossed a two-hitter and Holmen won 13-0 in five innings.

Wall struck out nine and allowed just one walk to power Holmen (10-3). Wall tallied a pair of hits as well.

Cam Weber had a hit and three RBI, while Brandon Flury and Kevin Koelbl had a double and two RBI apiece.

One of the biggest hits of the night came from Ryland Wall, as he hit a grand slam to end the game in the fifth inning.

Prairie du Chien 5, Stoddard 1

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Jacob Joy allowed two hits over five innings and effectively kept Stoddard off balance.

Cory Check had two hits including a double, while Gavin Gillitzer had a triple and Clayton DuCharme had three hits. DuCharme also tossed a perfect seventh inning.

