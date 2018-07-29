BARABOO, Wis. — The Holmen American Legion baseball team stayed undefeated in the Class AA state tournament Saturday night by scoring in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Union Grove 5-4.
Colden Fonstad hit a chopper up the middle with the bases loaded and one out. Union Grove’s second baseman fielded the ball but couldn’t get his throw to the plate in time to catch Kevin Koelbl, who scored from third base to end the game.
Holmen (28-8) plays River Falls (19-5) at 5 p.m. Sunday for the chance to move into the championship game. River Falls is also unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament.
Holmen found itself in a 4-1 hole after four innings before coming back with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Cam Weber drove in two runs for Holmen, and Koelbl added an RBI.
Holmen used three pitchers to win the game, and reliever Caleb Matl picked up the win by tossing three hitless innings and striking out five without walking a batter.
CLASS A: Wrightstown beat West Salem 5-4 on Saturday to eliminate West Salem from the tournament in Osseo, Wis.
West Salem (16-12) also lost on Friday despite three RBI from Ryan Beirne.