ONALASKA — Jake Leis pitched a two-hitter, and the Holmen American Legion baseball team had four runs on four hits during the second inning on the way to a 5-0 win over Onalaska on Wednesday.
Second baseman Mason Palmer was 2-for-2 with two RBI for Holmen, which scored all of its runs in the first two innings. Leis pitched all seven and finished with four walks and five strikeouts, holding Onalaska to one sixth-inning single and one seventh-inning single.
Third baseman Ryland Wall was 2-for-4 for Holmen, which also had run-scoring hits from designated hitter Jaxon Hughes and shortstop Ben Reichert.