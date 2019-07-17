LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team took a good first step in the postseason by blasting St. Charles 11-1 in six innings on Wednesday.
La Crescent (13-8) scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second to advance to a Saturday game against Caledonia in St. Charles, Minn.
The winner of that game is a sub-state qualifier. The loser still has a chance to win its next game and becomes a sub-state qualifier.
Cade McCool and Gavin Christianson were both 3-for-4 for La Crescent, which allowed its only run in the top of the first inning. Christianson hit a double and drove in three runs, while McCool singled three times and drove in two.
Isaac Petersen also reached safely four times with two hits and two walks.
Bryce Weymiller and Luke Schwartzhoff took care of the pitching by throwing three innings apiece.
Weymiller started and struck out four while walking one and allowing five hits. Schwartzhoff struck out two, walked one and allowed two hits in picking up the save.